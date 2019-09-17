Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 today. All Modi supporters are celebrating his birthday across the country. Various sports personalities took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister of our country on this special day. While legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar remembered the PM Narendra Modi’s clean India mission that has been set as an inspiration to millions, India skipper Virat Kohli wished him success in pursuit of helping out the nation to touch new highs.

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir wished PM Modi on his 69th birthday.

Former Indian great Sachin Tendulkar wished him and said that his vision for healthier and cleaner Indian is an inspiration for millions.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished PM Modi happy birthday. He also wished good luck to the Prime Minister in his pursuit to achieve success for our country.

 

Ace sprinter Hima Das also wished Prime Minister Modi happy birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

 

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan wished PM Modi and thanked him for his efforts to make India greater than ever.

Ace Boxer Vijender Singh also wished the Prime Minister a happy birthday.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi Happy Birthday.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to wish PM Modi happy birthday.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar also tweeted a very happy birthday to PM Modi. He also prayed for a happy and healthy life of the Prime Minister.

