Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and various other sports personalities took to their Twitter account to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 69th birthday. All of them wished the Prime Minister happy birthday and healthier life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 today. All Modi supporters are celebrating his birthday across the country. Various sports personalities took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister of our country on this special day. While legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar remembered the PM Narendra Modi’s clean India mission that has been set as an inspiration to millions, India skipper Virat Kohli wished him success in pursuit of helping out the nation to touch new highs.

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir wished PM Modi on his 69th birthday.

Former Indian great Sachin Tendulkar wished him and said that his vision for healthier and cleaner Indian is an inspiration for millions.

Happy Birthday Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Your vision for a healthier and cleaner India is an inspiration for all.

May you always be blessed with good health in life. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2019

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished PM Modi happy birthday. He also wished good luck to the Prime Minister in his pursuit to achieve success for our country.

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights. 🇮🇳🙏🏼 @PMOIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2019

Ace sprinter Hima Das also wished Prime Minister Modi happy birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Wishing a very happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I pray for your long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/xpfmwcnhwH — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) September 17, 2019

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan wished PM Modi and thanked him for his efforts to make India greater than ever.

Happy Birthday to our respected and honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji.. Thank you for all your efforts towards making our country greater than ever, sir. 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 17, 2019

Ace Boxer Vijender Singh also wished the Prime Minister a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. God bless you🎂 @narendramodi #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/NSn0HKw99B — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 17, 2019

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi Happy Birthday.

Happy birthday sir @narendramodi May you continue to inspire us all🙏🙏..wish you long and healthy life.. #happybirthdaynarendramodi #HappyBirthdayPM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 17, 2019

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to wish PM Modi happy birthday.

Birthday wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Wishing you health and happiness. #HappyBdayPMModi — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 17, 2019

Wrestler Sushil Kumar also tweeted a very happy birthday to PM Modi. He also prayed for a happy and healthy life of the Prime Minister.

Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji.. wish you a very happy and healthy life..🙏🙏#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/f1uGrHaxf8 — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) September 17, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App