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Home > Sports News > PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Esha Singh, Pincky Balhara After Asian Games 2026 Medal Wins

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Esha Singh, Pincky Balhara After Asian Games 2026 Medal Wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Esha Singh for winning the Asian Games 2026 silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol event and Pincky Balhara for securing bronze in women’s 78kg Kurash. Both athletes added to India’s medal tally at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Pincky Balhara, Narendra Modi, and Esha Singh in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Pincky Balhara, Narendra Modi, and Esha Singh in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 20:49 IST

PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kurash athlete Pincky Balhara and Indian shooter Esha Singh on earning medals at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. Pincky Balhara won bronze in the women’s 78kg Kurash event, her second Asian Games medal, while Esha Singh took home silver in the women’s 25m pistol.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Esha Singh




In a post on X by the handle of the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi congratulated Esha Singh on winning silver in the women’s 25m pistol individual event at the Asian Games 2026, praising her precision and composure.

“Congratulations to @singhesha10 on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 25m Pistol Individual event at the Asian Games 2026. With a great score, Esha showed immense precision and composure. Best wishes to her for many more successes ahead: PM @narendramodi,” reads the X post.

Prime Minister Modi Praises Kurash Athlete Pincky Balhara




PM Modi also congratulated Pincky Balhara, saying, “She displayed tremendous grit and resolve throughout. May she continue to scale new heights and bring further laurels in the times to come.”

Esha Singh won the silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol event at the 2026 Asian Games after a dramatic series of shoot-offs against China’s Xiao Jiaruixian. Esha finished with 38 points, level with Xiao, who eventually won the gold medal after the second shoot-off. North Korea’s Kim Hyon Suk claimed the bronze with 34 points.

Meanwhile, Pincky Balhara secured her second Asian Games medal, losing her women’s 78 kg semifinal against South Korea’s Mo Sumin at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Pincky, a 2018 Asian Games silver medallist, secured India’s third-ever Asian Games medal in the discipline, losing to 2026 Asian Championships gold medallist Sumin by 0-5. 

Pincky trailed throughout the match, with an early warning, and after that, she managed a ‘chala’ (half point/throw). Sumin managed to upgrade the ‘chala’ to ‘yonbosh’ (full point, short of instant win) with yet another warning, giving Pincky a ‘dakki’ (two warnings, one short of DQ). The Indian eventually had to settle for a bronze.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Hockey: IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Date, Time, Preview — LA 2028 Olympic Qualification at Stake

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PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Esha Singh, Pincky Balhara After Asian Games 2026 Medal Wins
Tags: Asian Games 2026esha singhnarendra modiPincky Balhara

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PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Esha Singh, Pincky Balhara After Asian Games 2026 Medal Wins

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PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Esha Singh, Pincky Balhara After Asian Games 2026 Medal Wins
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Esha Singh, Pincky Balhara After Asian Games 2026 Medal Wins
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Esha Singh, Pincky Balhara After Asian Games 2026 Medal Wins
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Esha Singh, Pincky Balhara After Asian Games 2026 Medal Wins
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