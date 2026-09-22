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Home > Sports News > PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women After Asian Games 2026 Gold: IND-W Thrash Sri Lanka By 147 Runs In Final

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women After Asian Games 2026 Gold: IND-W Thrash Sri Lanka By 147 Runs In Final

PM Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Women’s Cricket Team after they won India’s first gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 with a dominant 147-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final. Smriti Mandhana starred with 79 as India secured their second consecutive Asian Games cricket gold, following their title-winning campaign at Hangzhou 2023.

Indian women defeated Sri Lanka Women in the Asian Games 2026 final by 147 runs. Image Credit XBCCIWomen
Indian women defeated Sri Lanka Women in the Asian Games 2026 final by 147 runs. Image Credit XBCCIWomen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 15:50 IST

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Women’s Cricket Team: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Sri Lanka by a whopping margin of 147 runs in the final. The Indian Prime Minister described the triumph as a “splendid” achievement for Indian cricket.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women’s T20 cricket final on Tuesday to claim their second successive Asian Games gold medal. The victory also gave India its first gold of the ongoing edition, taking its medal tally to seven, comprising one gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

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PM Narendra Modi Showers Praise on Indian Women’s Cricket Team For Asian Games 2026 Gold




“A splendid triumph for Indian cricket! Heartiest congratulations to our Women’s Cricket Team on winning the Gold medal at the Asian Games. It was a commanding performance at the Games, marked by confidence, skill and wonderful teamwork. This victory also brings India its first Gold of this edition of the Games. The team has made the nation proud and will inspire countless young cricketers across the country. Best wishes to the entire squad: PM @narendramodi” the official X handle of PMO India, wrote on X.

India W Beat Sri Lanka W in Asian Games 2026 Final

India produced a dominant performance in the final, first posting a formidable 216/3 after being asked to bat. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 79 off 45 balls, while Shafali Verma made a brisk 48 off 29 deliveries. Richa Ghosh provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls.

Mandhana’s innings included five fours and seven sixes, while her half-century was her 37th in T20 internationals. She also became the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in international cricket.

India’s bowlers then dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up, dismissing them for 69 in 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma led the attack with figures of 3/6, while Shafali Verma and Shreyanka Patil claimed two wickets each. Shree Charani also picked up two wickets. The 147-run victory secured India’s second consecutive Asian Games gold in women’s cricket, following their title at Hangzhou in 2023.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Suchika Tariyal for India’s First MMA Medal




The Prime Minister also congratulated Suchika Tariyal on winning a bronze medal in Mixed Martial Arts, which marked India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in the discipline.

Suchika secured India’s first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Games after finishing third in the women’s traditional 60kg category. She lost to Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the semifinal.

Congratulating Tariyal, the Prime Minister said her achievement was significant and highlighted her dedication and zeal.

“A historic achievement for India! Congratulations to Suchika Tariyal on winning a Bronze in Mixed Martial Arts and securing India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in this field. Her achievement is especially significant, highlighting her dedication and zeal. Best wishes for many more successes ahead: PM @narendramodi” the PMO India handle posted on X. 

Also Read: IND vs JPN T20I: India Edge Japan By 2 Runs in Last-Ball Suzuki Cup Thriller | Match Highlights, Full Scorecard And Result

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PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women After Asian Games 2026 Gold: IND-W Thrash Sri Lanka By 147 Runs In Final
Tags: Asian Games 2026India Women Cricket TeamPM Narendra Modi

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PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women After Asian Games 2026 Gold: IND-W Thrash Sri Lanka By 147 Runs In Final
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