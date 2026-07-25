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Home > Sports News > PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Jhandu Kumar After India Opens Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally With Historic Bronze

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Jhandu Kumar After India Opens Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally With Historic Bronze

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar after he won India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Kumar secured a historic bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event in Glasgow, opening India's medal account at the multi-sport event.

Narendra Modi congratulated Jhandu Kumar for winning India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@narendramodi
Narendra Modi congratulated Jhandu Kumar for winning India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@narendramodi

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-25 12:53 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jhandu Kumar, an Indian para powerlifter, won bronze in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting competition in Glasgow on Saturday, earning the nation’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kumar as he opened India’s medal tally at CWG 2026. The Prime Minister celebrated Jhandu’s accomplishment and commended his tenacity by posting a photo of him on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Jhandu Kumar for CWG 2026 Bronze Medal



Taking to his social media, the Prime Minister congratulated Jhandu Kumar for his performance. “A spectacular performance by Jhandu Kumar, who has opened India’s medal tally at the #CWG2026 by winning a Bronze in the Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting event! Congratulations to him. His achievement is a powerful reflection of immense strength, unwavering determination and years of disciplined effort. By overcoming every challenge and excelling on the international stage, he has made the entire nation proud and inspired countless Indians,” PM Modi wrote.

Jhandu Kumar wins India’s first Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal

Jhandu secured the bronze medal with a best successful lift of 190kg, earning 130.9 points to open India’s medal account at the Glasgow Games. Jhandu began his campaign with a lift of 181kg, scoring 124.7 points, before improving to 190kg in his second attempt, which briefly put him at the top of the standings.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Ashok Kumar Malik finishes fourth in powerlifting

Earlier in the competition, Ashok narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the men’s lightweight final with a personal-best lift of 200kg, scoring 143.8 points. Paramjeet Kumar placed seventh in the same event with a best lift of 176kg. 

In the women’s lightweight competition, Jaspreet Kaur finished sixth after lifting 100kg, while Suman Devi ended seventh with the same successful lift. Kasthuri Rajamani, competing in the women’s heavyweight category, failed to register a valid lift after all three of her attempts were unsuccessful.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma or Prabhsimran Singh? Who Will Open With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India’s Predicted Playing XI

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PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Jhandu Kumar After India Opens Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally With Historic Bronze
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026CWG 2026Jhandu Kumarnarendra modiprime minister narendra modi

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PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Jhandu Kumar After India Opens Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally With Historic Bronze

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PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Jhandu Kumar After India Opens Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally With Historic Bronze
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Jhandu Kumar After India Opens Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally With Historic Bronze
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