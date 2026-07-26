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Home > Sports News > PM Narendra Modi Hails Anahat Singh After Historic World Junior Squash Championship 2026 Triumph

PM Narendra Modi Hails Anahat Singh After Historic World Junior Squash Championship 2026 Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anahat Singh after she became the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship 2026. The top-seeded Indian defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem in straight games, ending Egypt's dominance and securing a historic gold medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anahat Singh for winning the World Junior Squash Championship. Image Credit: X/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anahat Singh for winning the World Junior Squash Championship. Image Credit: X/@narendramodi

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 17:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Anahat Singh’s historic victory in the World Squash Junior Championships on Sunday, claiming that her historic accomplishment will make squash more popular among young people. Anahat made history on Saturday when she defeated Ruqayya Salem of Egypt 3-0 in the girls’ singles final to become the first Indian to win the World Squash Junior Championships.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Anahat Singh



In an X post, PM Modi congratulated Anahat on becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship title, saying her historic gold medal would inspire more youngsters to take up the sport. “A historic feat at the 2026 World Junior Squash Championship. Proud of Anahat Singh for winning the Gold Medal and becoming the first Indian squash player ever to win the World Junior Championship title. This accomplishment will further popularise squash among the youth,” he said.

Anahat Singh beats Ruqayya Salem to World Squash Junior Championship Title

The top-seeded Anahat, India’s No. 1 player, overcame second seed Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 to claim the historic title and surpass Joshna Chinappa’s runner-up finish in 2005, which had remained India’s best performance at the junior world championships for more than two decades.

Anahat Singh’s Road to World Squash Junior Championships Final

The 18-year-old was in complete control throughout the final and capped a dominant campaign in which she dropped just two games across six matches. Anahat began her campaign with a straight-games win over Australian qualifier Lilly Wilson before defeating Hong Kong China’s Pui Yin Chloe Lo and Malaysia’s Doyce Ye San Lee to reach the quarterfinals.

She then overcame Egypt’s Habiba Rizk 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9) in the quarterfinals before defeating another Egyptian, Barb Sameh, 3-1 (11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6) in the semifinals.

Anahat Singh ends Egypt’s Dominance

The victory over Salem in the final also brought an end to Egypt’s dominance in the junior girls’ world championship, with Egyptian players having held the title since 2011. Anahat had ended India’s 15-year wait for an individual medal at the junior world championships last year, winning bronze in Cairo. This time, she went one step further to secure the gold.

Anahat, currently ranked No. 20 in the world on the senior PSA Tour, will now look to build on her historic achievement as squash prepares to make her Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Who is Rishikanta Singh? 28-Year-Old Indian Army Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver After Breaking CWG Record

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PM Narendra Modi Hails Anahat Singh After Historic World Junior Squash Championship 2026 Triumph
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PM Narendra Modi Hails Anahat Singh After Historic World Junior Squash Championship 2026 Triumph
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