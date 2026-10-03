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Home > Sports News > PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine

PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine

PM Narendra Modi congratulated India’s Asian Games 2026 gold medallists, praising the men’s hockey team, Aman Sehrawat, Shreyas Iyer-led men’s cricket team and Pranavi Sharath Urs. India continued its remarkable campaign with historic gold medals across hockey, wrestling, cricket and golf.

Indian Cricket Team defeated Pakistan by 19 runs to win the Asian Games 2026 gold medal. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Indian Cricket Team defeated Pakistan by 19 runs to win the Asian Games 2026 gold medal. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 21:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Indian medal winners on Day 14 of the ongoing Asian Games. The Indian Prime Minister hailed the men’s hockey team for retaining the Asian Games gold with a commanding final victory. He highlighted their historic back-to-back gold medals and fifth overall, while noting that the achievement was made even more special as both the men’s and women’s teams won gold at the same Asian Games.

PM Narendra Modi Hails Men’s Hockey Team

“The 2026 Asian Games have been truly special for Indian Hockey!  Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team on retaining the Asian Games Gold with a commanding victory in the final. Back-to-back Asian Games Golds for the first time and a fifth Gold overall…it’s been an exceptional campaign by our players. This triumph becomes even more special as, for the first time, both our Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams have won Gold at the same Asian Games. It is clear that Indian Hockey stands tall on the Asian stage,” PM Modi wrote in an X post. 

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PM Modi Congratulates Aman Sehrawat’s Wrestling Gold Medal

PM Modi also hailed Aman Sehrawat on winning India’s first-ever Asian Games gold in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event. He praised Sehrawat’s determination, noting his journey from bronze at the previous Asian Games to the top of the podium this time, and wished him continued success.

“What a phenomenal triumph for Aman Sehrawat! He has scripted history by winning India’s first-ever Asian Games Gold in the Men’s 57kg Freestyle Wrestling event. From Bronze at the last Asian Games to standing atop the podium this time, Aman has displayed great tenacity. Congratulations and best wishes to him,” PM Modi wrote in an X post. 

Shreyas Iyer’s T20I Team Wins Gold Beating Pakistan in Final

PM Modi congratulated India’s men’s cricket team on winning gold at the Asian Games and retaining their title, beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs. He described the victory as a joyous occasion for the nation and extended his best wishes to the team for their future endeavours.

“The Gold comes to India yet again! Congratulations to our Men’s Cricket Team on retaining their title at the Asian Games. This is indeed a joyous occasion for the nation. My best wishes to the team members for their future endeavours,” PM Modi wrote in an X post. 

PM Modi on Pranavi Sharath Urs’s Historic Golf Gold Medal

PM Modi also congratulated Pranavi Sharath Urs for making history by winning India’s first-ever gold medal in the women’s individual golf event at the Asian Games. He praised her remarkable performance and said the historic achievement could inspire more young Indians to take up golf and aim for excellence.

“One for the history books! Congratulations to Pranavi Sharath Urs on winning India’s first-ever Gold in Women’s Individual Golf at the Asian Games. Her superb finish has given the nation a sporting moment to remember. May this victory draw more young Indians to the game and inspire them to aim for the very top. Well played and best wishes to Pranavi,”  PM Modi wrote in an X post.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: India Finishes With 85 Medals; Where Does This Tally Rank Among Their Record?

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PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine
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PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine
PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine
PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine
PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine
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