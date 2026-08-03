PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Success as Ahmedabad Gears Up for CWG 2030

PM Narendra Modi on CWG 2026: India won 39 medals, including 13 gold, at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the team’s success on Monday. With the number of sports reduced, India was among the countries most hurt. Finishing in the top five was a difficult task for the Indian contingent; however, a successful performance across multiple sports, especially boxing, meant that the 2010 hosts finished fourth. Taking to his social media, Modi appreciated the performances put up by the Indian athletes.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts to India’s Success at CWG 2026









In a post on X, PM Modi praised the athletes for displaying exceptional skill, determination and dedication throughout the Games. “Proud of our contingent’s performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 Golds. Congrats to the medal winners,” PM Modi said.

“Throughout the Games, our talented athletes have displayed exceptional skill, determination and dedication. Their hard work will keep inspiring our youngsters,” he added.

The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for its future endeavours and expressed hope that the athletes would continue to perform well and bring further glory to the nation. “My best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the endeavours ahead. May they continue to give their very best and bring further glory to the nation,” PM Modi said.

India Set to Host Commonwealth Games 2030

After 11 days of action, the 2026 Commonwealth Games came to an end on Sunday with a dazzling closing ceremony in which Scotland formally handed over the flag and ceremonial baton to India, the hosts of the historic centennial edition in 2030. As India prepares to host the multinational competition for the second time, the 2030 Commonwealth Games will take place in Ahmedabad. The Games were previously held in New Delhi, India, in 2010.

India Ends Commonwealth Games 2026 With 30 Medals

India also had plenty to celebrate on the sporting front, finishing fourth in the medals table with a haul of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to cap off a successful campaign. Although India’s tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story.

Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme. With only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, India still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals. Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals.

With the ceremonial handover complete, the focus now shifts to Ahmedabad, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: India Receives CWG Flag for Ahmedabad 2030 as Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha Lead Handover