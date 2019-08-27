Prime Minister Narendra Modi met World badminton champion and shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday after she returned to India from Switzerland. She beat the Japanese shuttler Nozomi Okuhara by 21-7,21-7 in just 38 minutes and became the first-ever Indian to win a badmintion world championship.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the new world badminton champion PV Sindhu on Tuesday. PV Sindhu has created history in the badminton world after she became the first Indian shuttler to win a badminton world championship. She defeated arch-rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan with a win of 21-7,21-7 in the final match that lasted for 38 minutes. The history was made in Basel, Switzerland.

On her arrival in India from Switzerland on Tuesday morning, she received a warm welcome at the airport. Shuttler PV Sindhu not only made India proud but also achieved a historic feat at the BMF World Championships.

After her arrival, she had a series of high profile meetings fixed with sports minister of India, Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Champion PV Sindhu met sports minister Kiren Rijiju who presented her a cheque of Rs 10 lakh for her historic victory. Later she met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who congratulated her on the historic triumph and wished her the very best for the future. PM Narendra Modi on micro-blogging site Twitter called her India’s pride.

Check out photos of PV Sindhu with PM Narendra Modi and Sports minister Kiren Rijiju here:

Also extended honour to @Pvsindhu1 's father PV Ramana, coach P. Gopichand & Kim from the Govt and BAI President @himantabiswa ji. pic.twitter.com/lfuvICj3y3 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 27, 2019

India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/4WvwXuAPqr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2019

That's the smile of a World Champion. @Pvsindhu1 was welcomed by SAI officials in Delhi on Monday night as she returned home victorious from the #BWFWorldChampionships2019. @KirenRijiju will meet her and coach @pullelagopicha1 today to congratulate them. pic.twitter.com/RR1KoOLcOp — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) August 27, 2019

Sindhu was accompanied by the president of Badminton Association of India, Himanta Biswa Sharma, her coaches Pillela Gopichand and Kim Ji-Hyun and her father P V Ramana a former Indian volleyball player and Arjuna awardee. She won five medals (2 silver, 2 bronze, and 1 gold medal) at the BMF World Championships by defeating Okuhara 21-7,21-7 in just 38 minutes.

PV Sindhu or Pusarla Venkata Sindhu hails from Hyderabad, India. With this, she became the only 4th singles player ever to have a set of five or more than five world championship medals.

