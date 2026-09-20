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Home > Sports News > PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Congratulate Elavenil Valarivan After Double Silver at Asian Games 2026

PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Congratulate Elavenil Valarivan After Double Silver at Asian Games 2026

Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event at the Asian Games 2026, earning praise from PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. She also helped India secure silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team competition.

Elavenil Valarivan won a silver medal in the Women's 10 metres air rifle. Image Credit: X/@PMOIndia
Elavenil Valarivan won a silver medal in the Women's 10 metres air rifle. Image Credit: X/@PMOIndia

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 17:53 IST

Elavenil Valarivan received congratulations from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for winning a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event at the Asian Games 2026. Elavenil, Sonam Maskar, and Vidarsa K Vinod were also praised by the leaders for winning silver in the women’s 10-meter air rifle team competition.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Shooting Contingent at Asian Games 2026



The Prime Minister also lauded the performance of the shooters.  “Indian shooters keep making us proud! Congrats to Elavenil Valarivan for winning a Silver Medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women Individual event at the Asian Games. This was her second medal of the day, making this even more special. My best wishes to her for the endeavours ahead: PM,” the PMO said in a post on X.

“Hardwork and teamwork lead to an outstanding result! Proud of Sonam Uttam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa K Vinod for winning the Silver Medal at the Asian Games 2026 in 10m Air Rifle Women’s event. Their success will inspire several athletes in the coming times: PM,” PMO said in another post on X.  

President Droupadi Murmu Praises Elavenil Valarivan And Shooting Team 

“Hearty congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan on securing a silver medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual event at the Asian Games 2026. Your outstanding performance has brought honour to the nation. I convey my best wishes to you for greater achievements in the future,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X. 

The President earlier congratulated the team that won a silver medal in shooting.    

Elavenil Valarivan Wins Silver Medal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle



Elavenil won the silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final, finishing behind Japan’s Hinata Taichi, while South Korea’s Ban Hyojin secured the bronze medal.

Earlier, Elavenil, Sonam and Vidarsa opened India’s medal account at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 by securing silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. 

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a strong outing across multiple events at the Asian Games 2026. The women’s cricket team reached the gold medal match after defeating Bangladesh in the semi-final, while the men’s hockey team defeated Indonesia 13-1 and the women’s hockey team thrashed Uzbekistan 19-0.

India at Asian Games 2026

Indian table tennis teams registered wins over Indonesia and Singapore, while the women’s badminton team defeated Kazakhstan 3-0. In other events, Suchika Tariyal secured a medal in MMA, Rishabh Das finished sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke final, and Indian athletes also competed in wushu, teqball and swimming events.

Also Read: Wasim Akram Blasts Babar Azam After PCB Chaos During England vs Pakistan: ‘Were You Here to Sell Chickpeas?’

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PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Congratulate Elavenil Valarivan After Double Silver at Asian Games 2026
Tags: Asian Games 2026droupadi murmuElavenil Valarivannarendra modi

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PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Congratulate Elavenil Valarivan After Double Silver at Asian Games 2026

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PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Congratulate Elavenil Valarivan After Double Silver at Asian Games 2026
PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Congratulate Elavenil Valarivan After Double Silver at Asian Games 2026
PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Congratulate Elavenil Valarivan After Double Silver at Asian Games 2026
PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Congratulate Elavenil Valarivan After Double Silver at Asian Games 2026
PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Congratulate Elavenil Valarivan After Double Silver at Asian Games 2026

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