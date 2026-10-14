PM Narendra Modi To Facilitate Indian Men’s And Women’s Team In New Delhi After Winning Asian Games 2026 Gold

With both Indian and women’s team exemplifying their dominance and clinching gold in the recent Asian Games 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to felicitate them. The felicitation ceremony will take place in New Delhi after the players travel to the national capital following the fourth T20I against the West Indies on October 14, Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

India men and women dominant en route to gold medal in Asian Games 2026

With both the men’s and women’s contingent holding gold heading into Asian Games 2026, they were going to start as favourites to retain it. As a result, they also lived to that billing, with all the games contested at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The Indian women’s team beat Sri Lanka in the final to retain their gold, while their male counterparts overcame a spirited Pakistan in the decider to keep the top prize.

It’s unclear what the felicitation ceremony led by PM Modi will entail.

Team India eye series win against the West Indies in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the men’s team, led by Shreyas Iyer will look to seal the series when they face the West Indies in the fourth T20I on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue had conjured a 14-run win in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore despite not putting up a perfect batting performance. With dew not being a factor, the Indian bowlers were able to deliver the goods. Abhishek Sharma was the star of the show with a 30-ball 68, while Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with a tidy haul of 4-0-44-3.

However, the hosts will be wary of a comeback from the Caribbeans, especially given what the tourists produced in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi. With a daunting 250 set for them to win, the West Indies hunted the target down with more than an over to spare. Shai Hope, who played a false shot in the third T20I, clobbered a 45-ball ton in Ranchi to help the West Indies ram down a target. The visitors will be eyeing a similar comeback in Hyderabad to take the series to the decider.

But fans can expect another high-scoring contest on Wednesday in Hyderabad.