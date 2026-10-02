PMPS 2026 Season 2: Check Full Schedule, Format, Prize Pool and PMGC Slot Explained

PMPS 2026 Season 2: The PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2026 Season 2 will begin on Saturday (Oct 3) with 16 Korean teams competing for a total prize pool of 40 million won and a direct slot at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2026. Organised by Krafton for the second consecutive year, the tournament will feature two online Circuit Stage weeks before the Grand Finals take place in front of a live audience in Daejeon. Here are all the details, including the full schedule, teams, format, prize pool, PMGC slot and live streaming details.

PMPS 2026 Season 2 Match Details

Event: Mountain Dew PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2026 Season 2

Mountain Dew PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2026 Season 2 Region: South Korea

South Korea Organizer: Krafton

Krafton Dates: October 3 to October 18, 2026

October 3 to October 18, 2026 Teams: 16

16 Prize Pool: 40,000,000 KRW

40,000,000 KRW Grand Finals Venue: Daejeon Esports Arena, Daejeon

PMPS 2026 Season 2 Full Schedule

Circuit Stage Week 1: October 3 to 4, 2026 – Online

October 3 to 4, 2026 – Online Circuit Stage Week 2: October 9 to 11, 2026 – Online

October 9 to 11, 2026 – Online Grand Finals: October 17 to 18, 2026 – Offline at Daejeon Esports Arena

PMPS 2026 Season 2 Teams

A total of 16 Korean teams will compete in PMPS 2026 Season 2. The teams have secured their places through three different qualification routes, with four partner teams, seven teams from the Korean Esports League (KEL) regional competition and five teams progressing through the PUBG Mobile Open Challenge (PMOC).

Partner Teams: 4

4 Korean Esports League Regional Teams: 7

7 PMOC Qualifiers: 5

5 Total Teams: 16

The organizer’s announcement did not name all 16 participating teams. The complete team list is expected to be updated once it is officially published.

PMPS 2026 Season 2 Format and Benefit Points

PMPS 2026 Season 2 will begin with the Circuit Stage, which consists of five match days spread across two online weeks. Teams can earn Benefit Points based on their performances during these Circuit Stage match days.

Benefit Points: The top three teams on each of the five Circuit Stage days will receive Benefit Points.

The top three teams on each of the five Circuit Stage days will receive Benefit Points. Carry Forward: The Benefit Points earned during the Circuit Stage will be carried into the Grand Finals.

The Benefit Points earned during the Circuit Stage will be carried into the Grand Finals. Final Standings: A team’s final score will be determined by combining its Grand Finals points with its accumulated Benefit Points.

The format gives teams an opportunity to build an advantage before the offline Grand Finals in Daejeon. However, teams without Benefit Points can still win the championship by collecting enough points during the Grand Finals.

PMPS 2026 Season 2 Prize Pool

The total prize pool for PMPS 2026 Season 2 is 40 million Korean won, with the top three teams receiving prize money.

1st Place: 25,000,000 KRW

25,000,000 KRW 2nd Place: 10,000,000 KRW

10,000,000 KRW 3rd Place: 5,000,000 KRW

5,000,000 KRW Total Prize Pool: 40,000,000 KRW

The champion will receive 25 million won, which accounts for 62.5 per cent of the overall prize pool.

PMPS 2026 Season 2 PMGC Slot Explained

The PMPS 2026 Season 2 champion will earn South Korea’s direct slot at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2026. The PMGC is PUBG Mobile’s year-end global championship and will bring together teams from across the competitive ecosystem.

In addition to the PMGC opportunity, five PMPS teams will earn qualification spots for the Battlegrounds Mobile Invitation Cup (BMIC).

PMGC 2026 Slot: 1, awarded to the champion

1, awarded to the champion BMIC Slots: 5

Where to Watch PMPS 2026 Season 2 Live Streaming?

Fans can watch PMPS 2026 Season 2 matches live across multiple platforms, including the official PUBG Mobile Korea YouTube channel, SOOP (formerly AfreecaTV), Naver CHZZK and TikTok.

PMPS 2026 Season 2 Grand Finals in Daejeon

The PMPS 2026 Season 2 Grand Finals will be held in front of a live audience at the Daejeon Esports Arena on October 17 and 18. The offline finals will coincide with Daejeon’s Bread Festival, with Krafton collaborating with the festival as part of the event.

Ticket Collaboration: Ticket buyers will receive a collaboration T-shirt featuring Kkumdori, Daejeon’s city mascot.

Ticket buyers will receive a collaboration T-shirt featuring Kkumdori, Daejeon’s city mascot. Festival Merchandise: Festival visitors can collect PUBG Mobile-themed phone grip holders, tumblers and stickers.

PMPS 2026 Season 2 Key Dates

The tournament will run from October 3 to October 18, 2026, beginning with the first online Circuit Stage week before moving into the second online week. The top teams will then compete in the two-day offline Grand Finals at Daejeon Esports Arena on October 17 and 18, with the champion securing the PMGC 2026 slot.