Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Poor, Frustrating’ CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Breaks Down Team’s Struggles In IPL 2025

‘Poor, Frustrating’ CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Breaks Down Team’s Struggles In IPL 2025

With dropped catches and missed chances proving costly against Punjab Kings, Fleming said the game was “lost in the field” as CSK continue to struggle, now placed 9th in the points table.

‘Poor, Frustrating’ CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Breaks Down Team’s Struggles In IPL 2025

MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming


Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) downward spiral in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continued on Tuesday as they slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat, losing to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 18 runs. Head coach Stephen Fleming didn’t mince words in the post-match press conference, calling the fielding effort “frustrating” and “poor,” while admitting that CSK’s sloppy performance in the field cost them the game.

The five-time champions now sit 9th in the IPL 2025 points table, with just one win from five games.

“The game was really lost in the field,” said a visibly disappointed Fleming. “I thought we were sloppy and lacked accuracy under pressure. We were put under pressure by a fine innings from Priyansh Arya, but we’ve got to be better than that.”

Costly Drops and Missed Chances

CSK were guilty of dropping crucial catches at key moments. Khaleel Ahmed missed a caught and bowled opportunity early on, while Mukesh Choudhary dropped Priyansh Arya on 73, who went on to smash a sensational 39-ball century. The nightmare continued when Ravindra Jadeja dropped Shashank Singh in the 17th over, allowing PBKS to pile on the runs and finish at 220.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The catching has been poor throughout the season. It was poor from both sides tonight, but ours cost us more. Whether it was something in the lights, I’m not sure but it’s certainly an area of concern,” added Fleming.

Batting Shows Signs of Revival

Despite the loss, there were some positives for CSK. The opening pair of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra finally delivered, adding 61 runs in just over six overs. Conway anchored the innings with a composed knock, while Ravindra added a brisk 36.

However, the middle order once again failed to build on the solid start. CSK lost wickets in clusters, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for just one run. MS Dhoni provided late hope with a blistering 27 off 12 balls, but his dismissal on the first ball of the final over sealed CSK’s fate.

“We batted better and got some substance at the top. But we couldn’t keep the run rate in check during the middle overs. That made the end overs too steep. Still, we stayed in the game longer, which is a positive sign,” Fleming noted.

With playoff hopes already hanging by a thread, CSK will need to regroup quickly and address their fielding woes if they are to turn their season around. The spotlight now turns to their upcoming matches, where consistency and sharper fielding will be key.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin Overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Become 3rd-Highest Wicket-Taker In IPL History

Filed under

csk Stephen Fleming

newsx

NIA Team Reaches US To Secure Extradition Of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
newsx

Stock Market Crash: Sensex Falls Over 460 Points, Nifty Drop As US Trade Tensions Mount
newsx

Good News | RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 bps To 6%; Home Loan EMIs...
The Bombay High Court has

Kunal Kamra vs Eknath Shinde: Bombay HC Issues Notice To Shiv Sena MLA, Mumbai Police
State Sports Minister Sur

Happens Only In Bihar: Sports Minister Distributes 700 Blankets In 40°C Heat During BJP Foundation...
newsx

RBI Slashes Repo Rate By 25 bps To 6%, Shifts Stance From Neutral To ‘Accommodative’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

NIA Team Reaches US To Secure Extradition Of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

NIA Team Reaches US To Secure Extradition Of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

Stock Market Crash: Sensex Falls Over 460 Points, Nifty Drop As US Trade Tensions Mount

Stock Market Crash: Sensex Falls Over 460 Points, Nifty Drop As US Trade Tensions Mount

Good News | RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 bps To 6%; Home Loan EMIs Set To Decrease

Good News | RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 bps To 6%; Home Loan EMIs...

Kunal Kamra vs Eknath Shinde: Bombay HC Issues Notice To Shiv Sena MLA, Mumbai Police

Kunal Kamra vs Eknath Shinde: Bombay HC Issues Notice To Shiv Sena MLA, Mumbai Police

Happens Only In Bihar: Sports Minister Distributes 700 Blankets In 40°C Heat During BJP Foundation Day Event; Internet Is Swift To React

Happens Only In Bihar: Sports Minister Distributes 700 Blankets In 40°C Heat During BJP Foundation...

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank