‘Poor, Frustrating’ CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Breaks Down Team’s Struggles In IPL 2025

With dropped catches and missed chances proving costly against Punjab Kings, Fleming said the game was “lost in the field” as CSK continue to struggle, now placed 9th in the points table.

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) downward spiral in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continued on Tuesday as they slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat, losing to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 18 runs. Head coach Stephen Fleming didn’t mince words in the post-match press conference, calling the fielding effort “frustrating” and “poor,” while admitting that CSK’s sloppy performance in the field cost them the game.

The five-time champions now sit 9th in the IPL 2025 points table, with just one win from five games.

“The game was really lost in the field,” said a visibly disappointed Fleming. “I thought we were sloppy and lacked accuracy under pressure. We were put under pressure by a fine innings from Priyansh Arya, but we’ve got to be better than that.”

Costly Drops and Missed Chances

CSK were guilty of dropping crucial catches at key moments. Khaleel Ahmed missed a caught and bowled opportunity early on, while Mukesh Choudhary dropped Priyansh Arya on 73, who went on to smash a sensational 39-ball century. The nightmare continued when Ravindra Jadeja dropped Shashank Singh in the 17th over, allowing PBKS to pile on the runs and finish at 220.

“The catching has been poor throughout the season. It was poor from both sides tonight, but ours cost us more. Whether it was something in the lights, I’m not sure but it’s certainly an area of concern,” added Fleming.

Batting Shows Signs of Revival

Despite the loss, there were some positives for CSK. The opening pair of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra finally delivered, adding 61 runs in just over six overs. Conway anchored the innings with a composed knock, while Ravindra added a brisk 36.

However, the middle order once again failed to build on the solid start. CSK lost wickets in clusters, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for just one run. MS Dhoni provided late hope with a blistering 27 off 12 balls, but his dismissal on the first ball of the final over sealed CSK’s fate.

“We batted better and got some substance at the top. But we couldn’t keep the run rate in check during the middle overs. That made the end overs too steep. Still, we stayed in the game longer, which is a positive sign,” Fleming noted.

With playoff hopes already hanging by a thread, CSK will need to regroup quickly and address their fielding woes if they are to turn their season around. The spotlight now turns to their upcoming matches, where consistency and sharper fielding will be key.

