Rihanna attends ICC World Cup 2019: Pop sensation Rihanna Fenty came to London to cheer up Westendies team, The diva totality kills it in white dressing. No doubt she is one of the Hollywoods Style Icon.

Pop star Rihanna adds glamour to the World Cup 2019, Rihanna came all the way from the United States to cheer up Westendies, Currently, Windies cricket team tweeted and wrote, look who came to #rally with the #meninMaroon today! hey @rihanana #cwc19 # its our game

Rihanna looks super cool in all white dress up, dons a crop top and on the top, she wore white denim jacket paired up with loose baggy jeans, and wore minimalist gold jewelry and completed her look with black shades, recently Rihanna was awarded as the world richest female musician by Forbes magazine.

Rihanna has marked her mettle in the Hollywood industry with the fine work she has delivered, Rihanna’s some of the songs which fetched millions of views and likes are, Umbrella, We found love, Diamonds, Stay, don’t stop the music, rude boy, only girl, love the way you lie, what’s my name, work, hate that I love you and many others.

check the post

Rihanna had not only been known for her music but for her involvement in humanitarian causes, entrepreneurial ventures, and in the fashion industry, Rihanna is also the founder of NGO, whereas, talking about her beauty product line called Fenty is very popular among the west side. Currently, Rihana confirmed that she is working on the project titled Reggae.

Due to her fine contribution in Hollywood industry, Rihanna bagged many awards such as Grammy award, 12 Billboard Awards, 13 American Music Award, 8 people’s choice award, Rihanna also received Icon Award at the 2013 American Music Awards.

