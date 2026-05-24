Pornstar Lily Phillips Says Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell Sent Her 3AM DMs Before Unsending Them in Viral Resurfaced Clip | WATCH

Social media has gone wild, and quite rapidly at that, as a 2024 video has made a viral resurgence, and that video of British pornstar Lily Phillips, calling out Chelsea and England international Ben Chilwell. Speaking on the All Gains No Game podcast, the adult star discussed how the former Chelsea and popular Premier League player contacted her via Instagram DM in the middle of the night. Given how unexpected the revelation is, football supporters are stunned as to why the England ace is desperately sending direct messages to the divisive OnlyFans star. Here’s how the entire incident happened and why the podcast interview is going mega viral.

The Viral Podcast Revelation By Pornstar Lily Phillips on England Footballer Ben Chilwell

During her candid interview on the popular All Gains No Game podcast back in April 2024, Lily Phillips made a massive claim that instantly grabbed global headlines. When the podcast host asked if any famous football players had ever reached out to her, she did not hesitate to drop a massive name. She explicitly stated that Chelsea star Ben Chilwell had sent her direct messages on Instagram late at night. The adult content creator confidently explained that she completely ignored the defender and did not send any reply. She further clarified that she receives countless messages from high-profile celebrities but remains unfazed by their massive follower counts or extreme wealth.

How Ben Chilwell Reacted To The Allegations by Lily Phillips?

Ignoring the huge social media outcry created after the podcast video began to go viral, Chilwell did not comment whatsoever. The Milton Keynes borough neither released any public comment nor an official statement about the reported late-night Instagram messages. Sources close to football believe the experienced defender rightly played the incident down due to the deeply contentious nature of the adult industry itself, coupled with the notoriety of the public profile of pornstar Lily Phillips; by not responding, he averted potential and unnecessary public relations embarrassment.

Why The 2024 Video of Lily Phillips Is Resurfacing Online Now?

The internet is fantastic for dragging long-buried controversies from the depths of the past, and Ben Chilwell and pornstar Lily Phillips are a prime example of that. 2024’s video resurfacing on the internet has primarily been due to Lily exploding back onto mainstream media in the last few months over her incredibly vulgar day of adult film challenges with over 100 men. People discovering the new viral documentaries have been combing back through her past interviews and media clips, and subsequently, the clip with the Chelsea star from the All Gains No Game podcast has come back around and is being re-popularised on feeds on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

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