Porto vs Man City Champions League Match Prediction: Will New-Look Man City Start on Winning Note? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Porto vs Manchester City Match Prediction: Porto will host Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday (Sep 9). Both teams have made 100 per cent starts to their respective domestic campaigns, setting up an intriguing contest in Porto. Here are all the details, including match information, live streaming, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Porto vs Manchester City Champions League Match Details

Match: Porto vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2026-27

Porto vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal

Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Porto vs Manchester City Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Porto vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Porto vs Manchester City Live Streaming?

The Porto vs Manchester City Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Porto vs Manchester City Team News

Manchester City will begin their Champions League campaign without Pep Guardiola at the helm for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Enzo Maresca will oversee the club’s latest European campaign as City look to make a strong start against Porto. The English side have made a perfect start to their domestic campaign and will aim to carry that momentum into Europe.

Porto are back among Europe’s elite after a two-year absence from the Champions League. The Portuguese club last featured in the competition during the 2023-24 season, when they were eliminated by Arsenal on penalties in the last 16. After unsuccessful Europa League campaigns in the following seasons, Porto regained their Primeira Liga crown in 2025-26 and secured their return to the Champions League.

Porto vs Manchester City Predicted Playing XIs

Porto Predicted XI: D. Costa, A. Costa, Perez, Kiwior, Moura, Fofana, Rosario, Veiga, Gomes, Silva, Pepe.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Ait-Nouri, Anderson, Bouaddi, Semenyo, Cherki, Foden, Haaland.

Porto vs Manchester City Match Prediction

Both Porto and Manchester City have made perfect starts to their domestic campaigns, making this a difficult contest to predict. Porto will have the advantage of playing at the Estadio do Dragao and will be determined to make a strong return to the Champions League. However, Manchester City’s attacking quality and depth could give Enzo Maresca’s side the edge. City are likely to begin their Champions League campaign with a narrow victory.