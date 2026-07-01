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Home > Sports News > Portugal One Win Away From FIFA World Cup Title? Cristiano Ronaldo and Co On Cusp Of Creating History Ahead Of Croatia Match In Round Of 32

Portugal One Win Away From FIFA World Cup Title? Cristiano Ronaldo and Co On Cusp Of Creating History Ahead Of Croatia Match In Round Of 32

Can the Croatian omen guide Cristiano Ronaldo to glory? Here's why Portugal's high-stakes World Cup Round of 32 clash with Croatia could seal their ultimate title destiny.

Portugal One Win Away From FIFA World Cup Title? Cristiano Ronaldo and Co On Cusp Of Creating History Ahead Of Croatia Match In Round Of 32
Portugal One Win Away From FIFA World Cup Title? Cristiano Ronaldo and Co On Cusp Of Creating History Ahead Of Croatia Match In Round Of 32

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 15:04 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: A fascinating piece of football folklore has taken center stage as the FIFA World Cup 2026 grid shifts into the high-stakes Round of 32 knockout matches. When Cristiano Ronaldo leads his Portuguese side out onto the pitch at Toronto Stadium to face a familiar foe in Croatia on 2nd July, they will not just be fighting for a spot in the pre-quarterfinals—they will look to leverage an incredible, historically unbroken World Cup omen.

In the rich history of the FIFA World Cup, a mystical pattern has emerged surrounding the Croatian national football team. Statistically, every single country that has successfully managed to defeat Croatia in the knockout stages of a World Cup has gone on to lift the iconic golden trophy.

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The Mystical Croatian Omen

The historic trend began in 1998 when hosts France came from behind to defeat a legendary Croatian side in the semifinals before capturing their maiden title. Decades later, during Croatia’s fairytale run to the 2018 final in Moscow, it was France once again who bested them in the knockouts to claim the ultimate crown. The pattern repeated itself flawlessly during the 2022 edition in Qatar, where Lionel Messi’s Argentina comfortably brushed past Croatia in the semifinal stage before going on to script history against France.

Essentially, a knockout victory over the stubborn Vatreni acts as an unofficial guarantee for international glory. Because of this historic omen, Portugal finds themselves hypothetically “one win away” from destiny; if they successfully navigate this grueling hurdle, history dictates the title is theirs.

Echoes of Euro 2016

For A Selecao, this scenario triggers a profound sense of déjà vu. Back in 2016, during the UEFA Euro in France, Portugal faced a highly unfancied Croatia in a tense Round of 16 knockout clash. Following a gritty, goalless deadlock, Ricardo Quaresma netted a dramatic 117th-minute extra-time winner. That exact knockout triumph broke Croatian hearts and provided Portugal with the definitive psychological launchpad they needed to march all the way and capture the Euro 2016 trophy against the hosts.

As Roberto Martínez’s squad prepares for this heavy showdown in Canada, the stakes could not possibly be higher. This tournament marks the absolute final World Cup chapter for the legendary 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who is heavily desperate to add the elusive World Cup trophy to his glittering silverware cabinet. With a highly star-studded lineup operating at their peak, Portugal is ready to repeat history and let the Croatian omen guide them to world dominance.

List Of Teams Who’ve Won The World Cup After Beating Croatia

  • 1998 World Cup (France):

    • The Match: France defeated Croatia 2-1 in the semi-finals, coming from behind thanks to a legendary brace from defender Lilian Thuram.

    • The Outcome: France advanced to the final and defeated Brazil 3-0 to lift their first-ever World Cup trophy.

  • 2018 World Cup (Russia):

    • The Match: France defeated Croatia 4-2 in a high-scoring, dramatic final in Moscow.

    • The Outcome: By winning this direct knockout clash, France secured their second World Cup title.

  • 2022 World Cup (Qatar):

    • The Match: Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals, featuring a masterclass performance and a solo goal assist from Lionel Messi.

    • The Outcome: Argentina advanced to the final, where they defeated France on penalties to win their third World Cup crown.

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Portugal One Win Away From FIFA World Cup Title? Cristiano Ronaldo and Co On Cusp Of Creating History Ahead Of Croatia Match In Round Of 32
Tags: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal vs CroatiaCroatia World Cup knockout omenFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup Round of 32 Torontofootball live streaming India SonyLIVLuka Modric Croatia World CupPortugal Euro 2016 vs CroatiaPortugal next match schedule 2026Portugal vs Croatia World Cup 2026Roberto Martinez Portugal tacticsWorld Cup knockout stats today

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Portugal One Win Away From FIFA World Cup Title? Cristiano Ronaldo and Co On Cusp Of Creating History Ahead Of Croatia Match In Round Of 32

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Portugal One Win Away From FIFA World Cup Title? Cristiano Ronaldo and Co On Cusp Of Creating History Ahead Of Croatia Match In Round Of 32
Portugal One Win Away From FIFA World Cup Title? Cristiano Ronaldo and Co On Cusp Of Creating History Ahead Of Croatia Match In Round Of 32
Portugal One Win Away From FIFA World Cup Title? Cristiano Ronaldo and Co On Cusp Of Creating History Ahead Of Croatia Match In Round Of 32
Portugal One Win Away From FIFA World Cup Title? Cristiano Ronaldo and Co On Cusp Of Creating History Ahead Of Croatia Match In Round Of 32

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