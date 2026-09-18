Portugal UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Included as Jorge Jesus Names First Squad as Selecao Boss | Full List

Portugal Squad UEFA Nations League 2026: After a disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026, which saw Portugal exit the tournament in the Round of 16, new manager Jorge Jesus has named a 25-man squad for the upcoming fixtures in the UEFA Nations League 2026. The squad includes star forward Cristiano Ronaldo. There were speculations over Ronaldo’s future with the Portugal national football team after the 41-year-old said that the FIFA World Cup 2026 would be his last major international tournament.

However, with him being included in the squad for the opening games of the continental tournament, the veteran forward remains in Jorge Jesus’ plans. Apart from Ronaldo, multiple players from the World Cup squad were retained for the Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo Named in UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad

Being 21 goals short of becoming the first player to score 1000 professional goals, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League 2026 squad. The 41-year-old, who has the most international goals, had earlier said that this could be his last football season as he aims to finish on a high.

Having earlier won the Nations League in 2025, Portugal enters the 2026 edition as the defending champions. With Jorge Jesus at the helm and Ronaldo being a part of the team, the two-time champions will be aiming for a record third title of the continental tournament. Meanwhile, for the 41-year-old, the Nations League provides an opportunity to bid farewell with an international trophy as he leads the race to 1000 goals.

Portugal Squad for UEFA Nations League 2026

Os convocados para o início da caminhada na Liga das Nações 2026/27 🗺️👀 🔗 𝗦𝗔𝗕𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗦 👉 https://t.co/WKrkQfn6iI#NationsLeague | @UEFAEURO pic.twitter.com/KF0a1BVtea — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 18, 2026







Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Silva, Samuel Soares

Defenders: Goncalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Tavares, Nuno Mendes, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Tomas Araujo

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Fabio Silva, Francisco Trincao, Francisco Conceicao, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao

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