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Home > Sports News > Portugal vs DR Congo Highlights: DR Congo Hold Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Historic 1-1 Draw In Houston — FIFA World Cup 2026

Portugal vs DR Congo Highlights: DR Congo Hold Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Historic 1-1 Draw In Houston — FIFA World Cup 2026

The Portugal national football team endured a frustrating start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign after being held to a historic 1-1 draw by the DR Congo national football team at the Houston Stadium in Texas. An early 6th minute header from midfield sensation Joao Neves gave the European side full control, but an stoppage half-time equaliser from Yoane Wissa secured a famous group stage point for the African nation.

Portugal vs DR Congo Highlights: DR Congo Hold Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Historic 1-1 Draw In Houston — FIFA World Cup 2026 (Image Source: X)
Portugal vs DR Congo Highlights: DR Congo Hold Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Historic 1-1 Draw In Houston — FIFA World Cup 2026 (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 00:47 IST

Shockwaves rippled through Group K, and the world of football at large on Wednesday June 17, 2026 as the resolute Democratic Republic of the Congo national football team staged a valiant second-half comeback to draw 1-1 with a star-studded Portugal national football team in their opening match in the tournament held in Houston, Texas, as millions around the world tuned in to witness Cristiano Ronaldo kick off a historic, record sixth, World Cup campaign-witness the underdogs shock the world in using a well-drilled, low-block tactical shape-while Portugal bossed the overall tempo of the game, and held structural control over every attacking possession for the vast majority of the opening period, the Leopards stood firm to soak up incredible amounts of creative force before converting on their one clear opportunity from a set piece.

Portugal vs DR Congo: João Neves Sparks Early Portugal Dominance With Brilliant Flying Header

Roberto Martinez’s highly skilful European giants began the fixture with rapid offensive intent, with an opening goal coming within the opening six minutes of play. Smooth operator Pedro Neto glided across into open space on the left-hand side before a remarkably pinpoint curled cross found its way into a dangerous area in the box. Flying into the air above the bunched-up 5-man Congolese defence, teen midfield sensation Joao Neves timed his run perfectly to head the ball across the face of Lionel Mpasi and into the far corner of the net. It looked like a perfect start for the Portuguese that was going to lead to a typical Portuguese victory, as the team used short passing matrix channels and full-back overlapping overloads to dominate the first half with a staggering 79% ball possession.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Dynamic Yoane Wissa Strikes Back At Stoppage Time To Deny Cristiano Ronaldo Victory

Despite the early structural breakdown, DR Congo remained completely unfazed by Portugal’s star-studded lineup and gradually established an explosive counterattacking threat using direct vertical transitions. The historic equalising moment arrived deep into the first half stoppage time when a short corner routine caught the Portuguese central defence completely flat-footed. Experienced wing back Arthur Masuaku whipped a delicious cross from very close range toward the top left corner, allowing Brentford forward Yoane Wissa to unlock a towering header that sent the Congolese supporters into absolute delirium. Portugal pushed forward with desperate numbers during the second half, but a stubborn defensive block marshalled cleanly by captain Chancel Mbemba repeatedly denied veteran icon Cristiano Ronaldo from finding a late winner.

Also Read – Argentina 3-0 Algeria: Lionel Messi Equals All-Time FIFA World Cup Goals Record, Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo With Historic Hat-Trick | WATCH All Goals

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Portugal vs DR Congo Highlights: DR Congo Hold Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Historic 1-1 Draw In Houston — FIFA World Cup 2026

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Portugal vs DR Congo Highlights: DR Congo Hold Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Historic 1-1 Draw In Houston — FIFA World Cup 2026
Portugal vs DR Congo Highlights: DR Congo Hold Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Historic 1-1 Draw In Houston — FIFA World Cup 2026
Portugal vs DR Congo Highlights: DR Congo Hold Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Historic 1-1 Draw In Houston — FIFA World Cup 2026
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