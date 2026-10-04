Portugal vs Norway Winner Prediction: Will Erling Haaland Score in UEFA Nations League 2026 Tonight?

Portugal vs Norway Winner Prediction: Portugal is set to play Norway at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on Sunday, October 4. This is a UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Group A4 game and will kick off at 8:45 PM local time. The game will start at 12:15 AM IST on October 5.

Portugal begin their title defence in fine style, having won their three games and topping Group A4 with nine points. Jorge Jesus’ team have secured victories over Wales, Norway, and Denmark so far; if they can beat Norway a second time, they will be closing in on a spot in the quarter-finals.

In the other group, Norway have 3 points and will be eager to recover from a 2-1 defeat by Portugal at Oslo on 27 September. Norway had got off to a good start with a 3-2 victory over Denmark, but they then suffered defeat to Portugal and were defeated by Wales.

POR vs NOR: Will Erling Haaland Score Tonight For Norway?

Haaland is still the biggest danger for Norway and has already shown that he can call the shots even when playing for his country. The 20-year-old scored twice in Norway’s 3-2 win over Denmark in the opening game of the Nations League and is top of the scoring charts. UEFA’s official match reports have recorded Haaland as the top scorer in the tournament with two goals.

The City forward was also on target when Norway faced Portugal in their last encounter, though he could do nothing to prevent a 2-1 loss for the Scandinavians. As Norway will be more attack-minded in Porto, Haaland will get chances to score.

Erling Haaland to score for Norway against Portugal: Yes

Portugal vs Norway Winner Prediction

Portugal go into the competition as favourites, although there is a big distraction in the Portuguese camp. Cristiano Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp earlier in the international window. Yet, Bruno Fernandes has been quoted as saying there has been a split in the team. They went on to beat Denmark 4-2.

Flix has already netted in all three matches under the guidance of Jorge Jesus, and attack-minded Gonalo Ramos has also shown promise, with chances found for him. Portugal’s home advantage and also their more consistent recent form make them favorites to win the game.

POR vs NOR Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Norway

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