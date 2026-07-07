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Home > Sports News > Portugal vs Spain Highlights: Mikel Merino Ends Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup Career With Late Winner

Portugal vs Spain Highlights: Mikel Merino Ends Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup Career With Late Winner

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 as Mikel Merino scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner. Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup ended in heartbreak, while Spain advanced to the quarterfinals after a tense Portugal vs Spain clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mikel Merino in frame. Image Credit: X and ANI
Cristiano Ronaldo and Mikel Merino in frame. Image Credit: X and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 03:11 IST

Portugal national football team vs Spain national football team: Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup career came to an end on Monday as Spain substitute Mikel Merino broke through a resolute Portugal defense in the 91st minute to give his team a 1-0 victory and advance them to the quarterfinals. The European champions advanced to the round of eight as the midfielder scored six minutes after coming off the bench. His teammates had been frustrated all along by a resolute and tenacious Portuguese defense. A day after the former Real Madrid star announced the competition would be his final World Cup, Portugal was eliminated from the competition, and a distraught Ronaldo left the field to applause from the packed Dallas Stadium.

Spain will play co-hosts the United States or Belgium, who meet later on Monday, in the next round. The Spaniards progressed after both teams had shown their attacking intent early, Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal testing goalkeeper Diogo Costa from distance and Portugal’s Joao Cancelo lashing his rising shot over the crossbar.

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Oyarzabal should have put the Spaniards ahead after eight minutes when a slick move sliced through the Portuguese midfield with Dani Olmo’s incisive first-time pass releasing the Real Sociedad man, who dragged his shot wide of Costa’s left post.

Bruno Fernandes then dispossessed Pedri to set up Ronaldo soon after, but keeper Unai Simon blocked the effort with ease.

Costa was then called on to make two saves in quick succession, denying Lamine Yamal from the right and, more spectacularly, Alex Baena’s follow-up with a full-stretch, fingertip effort.

Simon blocked Joao Felix’s header before pushing away Ronaldo’s volleyed effort on the rebound, while Nuno Mendes went closest of all with a shot that was redirected onto the bar by Pedro Porro’s header as Portugal finished the half on top.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain dominates second half

Roberto Martinez’s side were reduced to playing on the counter after the interval, with Spain dominating possession through Rodri and the increasingly influential Pedri, who saw his attempt steered wide by Renato Veiga’s desperate lunge.

Lamine’s free kick was tipped over the bar by Costa, while Portuguese midfielder Vitinha’s strike was deflected into the path of Bruno Fernandes, but he shot into the side-netting.

Mikel Merino scores winner to eliminate Portugal from FIFA World Cup 2026

Portugal’s defence frustrated their neighbours throughout the second half but the introduction of Merino for Olmo with five minutes of regulation time remaining proved pivotal. The quick-thinking midfielder took the free kick that resulted in Ferran Torres feeding the ball into his path and Merino slotted the ball into the bottom corner of Costa’s goal.

Bernardo Silva almost equalised in the 97th when he rose above Rodri but his header narrowly cleared the bar as Spain advanced to face either the U.S. or Belgium on Friday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: France Appeals For Michael Olise Yellow Offence After Folarin Balogun Red Card Reversal Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

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Portugal vs Spain Highlights: Mikel Merino Ends Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup Career With Late Winner

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Portugal vs Spain Highlights: Mikel Merino Ends Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup Career With Late Winner
Portugal vs Spain Highlights: Mikel Merino Ends Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup Career With Late Winner
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