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Home > Sports News > Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Portugal will open their UEFA Nations League 2026-27 campaign against Wales on September 25, Friday at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. With Jorge Jesus taking charge of Portugal since their lacklustre FIFA World Cup campaign, Ronaldo has also returned to the mix.

Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More. (Image Credits: selecaoportugalX)
Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More. (Image Credits: selecaoportugalX)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 16:16 IST

Portugal vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Portugal will open their UEFA Nations League 2026-27 campaign against Wales on September 25, Friday at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. With Jorge Jesus taking charge of Portugal since their lacklustre FIFA World Cup campaign, Ronaldo has also returned to the mix.

Portugal head into the clash against Wales as overwhelming favourites despite a disappointing World Cup campaign. They displayed their attacking quality with a commanding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan and clinched a closely-contested 2-1 victory over Croatia. With a manager in Jorge Jesus in charge, they will be keen to make a strong first impression.

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Wales, on the other hand, is grappling with inconsistency, seeking a catalyst after securing only one win in their last five matches. Despite demonstrating significant potential with a commanding 7-1 victory over North Macedonia late last year, recent performances have faltered. Under Craig Bellamy’s leadership, the team has drawn three of their last four games, including ties against Ghana and Northern Ireland, before enduring a 2-1 defeat to Romania in June.

Portugal vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Match Details

  • Match: Portugal vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2026-27
  • Date: Friday, September 25, 2026
  • Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST, Friday, September 25 and 19:45 PM Local Time, Thursday, September 24

Where to Watch Portugal vs Wales Live on TV?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Portugal vs Wales Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the fixture will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Team News

Ronaldo is in peak condition and ready to spearhead the attack as he earns his 234th international cap, continuing his pursuit of 1,000 career goals. Supporting him, Bruno Fernandes will command the offense from the central attacking midfield position, complemented by the exceptional speed and creativity of Joao Felix and Pedro Neto on the wings.

In midfield, Vitinha and João Neves are expected to control the tempo and provide stability. Defensively, Manchester City’s Rúben Dias will partner with Renato Veiga in central defense, fortifying the area in front of the seasoned goalkeeper Diogo Costa, all within a solid 4-2-3-1 formation.

By contrast, Wales face plenty of selection headaches, with mid-fielders Harry Wilson and forward Nathan Broadhead on the sidelines due to injuries. The defensive unit is as much impacted by injuries, with the likes of Joe Rodon and Dylan Lawlor ruled out of the mix. Hence, Craig Bellamy faces a litmus test to balance the side.

Portugal vs Wales Predicted XIs

Portugal predicted XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, J Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo.

Wales predicted XI: Ward; N Williams, Cabango, Norrington-Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu, J James; Brooks, Thomas, Johnson; D James

Portugal vs Wales Match Prediction

Portugal are expected to inflict a heavy defeat on the Wales to open their campaign. With Portugal likely to play a full-strength side against an injury-ravaged opposition, Wales could face an embrassing loss.

Prediction: Portugal 4-1 Wales

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Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Tags: cristiano ronaldoPortugal National Football TeamUEFA Nations LeagueUEFA Nations League 2026-27Wales National Football Team

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Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
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