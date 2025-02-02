Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Praggnanandhaa Beats Gukesh To Win Tata Steel Masters 2025

In a nail-biting finale at the Tata Steel Masters, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu triumphed over fellow Indian Gukesh Dommaraju after a dramatic tiebreaker.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Praggnanandhaa Beats Gukesh To Win Tata Steel Masters 2025


In a dramatic conclusion to the 2025 Tata Steel Masters in Wijk Aan Zee, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu emerged victorious after a tense all-Indian tiebreak against reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju. The two Indian grandmasters entered the final round of the prestigious tournament as co-leaders, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The drama unfolded in Round 13, where Gukesh, having led for most of the tournament, suffered his first loss as world champion at the hands of Arjun Erigaisi. This unexpected defeat handed Praggnanandhaa the opportunity to clinch the title with a draw in his game against Germany’s Vincent Keymer. However, in a twist of fate, Praggnanandhaa lost to Keymer, leading to the unprecedented tiebreak match between the two Indian prodigies.

Tiebreak

The high-stakes tiebreak consisted of two blitz games, with a 3-minute timer and a 2-second increment per move. Gukesh, who had the White pieces in the first game, gained an early advantage after Praggnanandhaa blundered and lost his rook. Facing a must-win situation, Praggnanandhaa rebounded in the second game. Despite the exhausting seven-hour battle of classical chess, the 19-year-old displayed remarkable resilience and pushed back with White, setting the stage for a ‘sudden death’ showdown.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With both players battling on even terms, the tension reached its peak. The queens were quickly traded off the board, and Gukesh’s overextension in the endgame proved costly. In a critical moment, Gukesh squandered a piece, allowing Praggnanandhaa to capitalize and seal the victory. As Gukesh sank back in his chair in disbelief, the tournament was over, and Praggnanandhaa had won the biggest title of his career.

This victory makes Praggnanandhaa the first Indian to win the Tata Steel Masters since five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand, who won the tournament five times, with his first win in 1989. After a 19-year drought, India has once again claimed the prestigious title, with Praggnanandhaa moving up to World No. 7 in the live rankings, cementing his place among the elite.

Despite a quiet year compared to his compatriots, with Gukesh’s rise to world champion and Arjun Erigaisi’s exceptional performance at the Chess Olympiad, Praggnanandhaa’s triumph in Wijk Aan Zee signals his return to form. Known for his solid play, the 19-year-old found his rhythm in the final stages of the tournament, showing his potential to challenge the world’s best.

The win is not just a personal achievement for Praggnanandhaa but also a historic moment for Indian chess, marking the resurgence of the country on the global chess stage.

ALSO READ: Gambhir Hails Abhishek Sharma’s Record-Breaking Century Against England

Filed under

Chess Praggnanandhaa

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pro Bowl 2025: AFC vs NFC Flag Football–Where And How To Watch!

Pro Bowl 2025: AFC vs NFC Flag Football–Where And How To Watch!

Did The Groundhog See His Shadow? Here’s A Look Into Punxsutawney Phil’s 2025 Winter Prediction

Did The Groundhog See His Shadow? Here’s A Look Into Punxsutawney Phil’s 2025 Winter Prediction

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

Delhi Elections 2025: These Key Constituencies To Have A High Stake Battle

Delhi Elections 2025: These Key Constituencies To Have A High Stake Battle

Entertainment

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox