Praggnanandhaa Beats Gukesh To Win Tata Steel Masters 2025

In a dramatic conclusion to the 2025 Tata Steel Masters in Wijk Aan Zee, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu emerged victorious after a tense all-Indian tiebreak against reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju. The two Indian grandmasters entered the final round of the prestigious tournament as co-leaders, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

The drama unfolded in Round 13, where Gukesh, having led for most of the tournament, suffered his first loss as world champion at the hands of Arjun Erigaisi. This unexpected defeat handed Praggnanandhaa the opportunity to clinch the title with a draw in his game against Germany’s Vincent Keymer. However, in a twist of fate, Praggnanandhaa lost to Keymer, leading to the unprecedented tiebreak match between the two Indian prodigies.

Tiebreak

The high-stakes tiebreak consisted of two blitz games, with a 3-minute timer and a 2-second increment per move. Gukesh, who had the White pieces in the first game, gained an early advantage after Praggnanandhaa blundered and lost his rook. Facing a must-win situation, Praggnanandhaa rebounded in the second game. Despite the exhausting seven-hour battle of classical chess, the 19-year-old displayed remarkable resilience and pushed back with White, setting the stage for a ‘sudden death’ showdown.

With both players battling on even terms, the tension reached its peak. The queens were quickly traded off the board, and Gukesh’s overextension in the endgame proved costly. In a critical moment, Gukesh squandered a piece, allowing Praggnanandhaa to capitalize and seal the victory. As Gukesh sank back in his chair in disbelief, the tournament was over, and Praggnanandhaa had won the biggest title of his career.

This victory makes Praggnanandhaa the first Indian to win the Tata Steel Masters since five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand, who won the tournament five times, with his first win in 1989. After a 19-year drought, India has once again claimed the prestigious title, with Praggnanandhaa moving up to World No. 7 in the live rankings, cementing his place among the elite.

Despite a quiet year compared to his compatriots, with Gukesh’s rise to world champion and Arjun Erigaisi’s exceptional performance at the Chess Olympiad, Praggnanandhaa’s triumph in Wijk Aan Zee signals his return to form. Known for his solid play, the 19-year-old found his rhythm in the final stages of the tournament, showing his potential to challenge the world’s best.

The win is not just a personal achievement for Praggnanandhaa but also a historic moment for Indian chess, marking the resurgence of the country on the global chess stage.

