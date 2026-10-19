LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee

Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee

BCCI Men’s Selection Committee: Pragyan Ojha has replaced Ajit Agarkar as chairman of the BCCI’s selection panel, while former India spinner Ramesh Powar joins the five-member committee. Ojha’s appointment follows an interim stint, with the leadership change coming after Agarkar’s tenure ended and India’s squads for the New Zealand tour were announced.

Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 16:46 IST

BCCI Men’s Selection Committee: Pragyan Ojha has been appointed chairman of the BCCI’s Men’s Selection Committee following Ajit Agarkar’s exit, while former India spinner Ramesh Powar has joined the five-member panel. Ojha, who had been leading the committee on an interim basis, will now take charge permanently, with Powar filling the vacancy created by Agarkar’s departure.

Agarkar’s tenure ended on October 4 after he decided against seeking an extension to his contract. The former India pacer had taken charge in July 2023, overseeing a period in which India won three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and consecutive gold medals at the Asian Games. The BCCI acknowledged his contribution while confirming the new committee’s composition on October 19.

You Might Be Interested In

The transition comes after the selection panel continued its work during the leadership change. Ojha led the committee on an interim basis and was involved in the selection process for India’s New Zealand tour squads, announced earlier this month. The BCCI had invited applications for one position on the men’s selection panel on October 6 before confirming Powar’s appointment.



Pragyan Ojha Takes Over After Interim Stint

Ojha’s elevation gives the selection committee continuity following Agarkar’s departure. The former India left-arm spinner joined the panel in September 2025 alongside RP Singh and has now been named chairperson on the basis of seniority, determined by the number of Test matches played.

Ojha represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is. His experience in international cricket and his time on the selection panel will now be central to the committee’s decisions on India’s senior men’s team.

The new committee comprises Pragyan Ojha as chairperson, Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Ramesh Powar.

Ramesh Powar Gets Selection Committee Role

Powar was recommended for the position by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape. The committee interviewed and screened applicants at the BCCI headquarters before unanimously backing the former India spinner.

Powar played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India. After his international career, he moved into coaching, taking charge of the India women’s team and working with Mumbai and Gujarat. He also served as bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

During his tenure as India women’s head coach, the team won the Asia Cup and secured a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. His playing and coaching background adds another experienced figure to the senior men’s selection setup.

What Changes For India’s Selection Panel?

The appointments formalise the committee’s leadership after Agarkar’s exit and fill the vacant position with Powar. The panel will be responsible for selecting India’s senior men’s squads across formats, with upcoming international assignments requiring decisions on team combinations, player roles and squad depth.

While Ojha assumes the chairperson’s responsibilities, Powar joins a committee that already includes Das, RP Singh and Ratra. The BCCI has also formally recognised Agarkar’s contribution during his time in charge, bringing his tenure to a close as the revised panel prepares for the next phase of Indian cricket.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee
Tags: BCCI Mens Selection Committee

RELATED News

Para Asian Games 2026: Rinku Hooda Wins Gold, Ajeet Singh Yadav Bags Silver in Javelin Throw

Leeds United vs Manchester United: Michael Carrick’s Team Suffers Worst Ever Start to Premier League in 40 Years

Who Is Chinmay Sutar? Mizoram Batter Makes 400* In Only His Second Ranji Trophy Match

French Open 2026 Badminton: Check Super 750 Event’s Prize Money, Indian Players, Schedule And Live Streaming

AFG vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live in India, UK, USA And Zimbabwe

LATEST NEWS

From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream

Stock Market Crash Today: Investors Lose Rs 5 Lakh Crore As Sensex, Nifty Plunge. What Went Wrong?

Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee

Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?

Caught On Camera: Bull Enters Har Ki Pauri During Evening Ganga Aarti, Sparks Panic Among Devotees

Bombay High Court To Hear Imran Khan’s Challenge To ‘Leave India’ Notice On October 26

Kerala High Court Sets Aside Ombudsman Order; Directs SBI To Refund Rs 3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim

Fisheries Secretary Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi Reviews Trout Farming Initiatives in Munsyari

Preparations Underway to Ground Next Tranche of Investments Worth Rs 24,000 Crore; Fourth Ground Breaking Ceremony to be Held Soon

AFG vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live in India, UK, USA And Zimbabwe

Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee
Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee
Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee
Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee
Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee

QUICK LINKS