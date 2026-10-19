Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector; Ramesh Powar Joins Men’s Selection Committee

BCCI Men’s Selection Committee: Pragyan Ojha has been appointed chairman of the BCCI’s Men’s Selection Committee following Ajit Agarkar’s exit, while former India spinner Ramesh Powar has joined the five-member panel. Ojha, who had been leading the committee on an interim basis, will now take charge permanently, with Powar filling the vacancy created by Agarkar’s departure.

Agarkar’s tenure ended on October 4 after he decided against seeking an extension to his contract. The former India pacer had taken charge in July 2023, overseeing a period in which India won three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and consecutive gold medals at the Asian Games. The BCCI acknowledged his contribution while confirming the new committee’s composition on October 19.

The transition comes after the selection panel continued its work during the leadership change. Ojha led the committee on an interim basis and was involved in the selection process for India’s New Zealand tour squads, announced earlier this month. The BCCI had invited applications for one position on the men’s selection panel on October 6 before confirming Powar’s appointment.

🚨 Announcement 🚨 Mr Ramesh Powar @imrameshpowar appointed to Men’s Selection Committee. Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha @pragyanojha will chair the Committee. BCCI appreciates Mr Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Committee. Details ▶️ https://t.co/z0jcyPWkr0 #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2026







Pragyan Ojha Takes Over After Interim Stint

Ojha’s elevation gives the selection committee continuity following Agarkar’s departure. The former India left-arm spinner joined the panel in September 2025 alongside RP Singh and has now been named chairperson on the basis of seniority, determined by the number of Test matches played.

Ojha represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is. His experience in international cricket and his time on the selection panel will now be central to the committee’s decisions on India’s senior men’s team.

The new committee comprises Pragyan Ojha as chairperson, Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Ramesh Powar.

Ramesh Powar Gets Selection Committee Role

Powar was recommended for the position by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape. The committee interviewed and screened applicants at the BCCI headquarters before unanimously backing the former India spinner.

Powar played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India. After his international career, he moved into coaching, taking charge of the India women’s team and working with Mumbai and Gujarat. He also served as bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

During his tenure as India women’s head coach, the team won the Asia Cup and secured a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. His playing and coaching background adds another experienced figure to the senior men’s selection setup.

What Changes For India’s Selection Panel?

The appointments formalise the committee’s leadership after Agarkar’s exit and fill the vacant position with Powar. The panel will be responsible for selecting India’s senior men’s squads across formats, with upcoming international assignments requiring decisions on team combinations, player roles and squad depth.

While Ojha assumes the chairperson’s responsibilities, Powar joins a committee that already includes Das, RP Singh and Ratra. The BCCI has also formally recognised Agarkar’s contribution during his time in charge, bringing his tenure to a close as the revised panel prepares for the next phase of Indian cricket.