Pratika Rawal And England Women Face Penalties For ICC Code Of Conduct Breaches After 1st ODI vs India

After the first ODI between India and England at Southampton on July 18, both teams ended up facing some penalties from the ICC. India’s Pratika Rawal was fined 10% of her match fee and got a demerit point for breaking the ICC Code of Conduct. The fines came because of two moments on the field during the match.

What Happened with Pratika Rawal?

While batting in the 18th over, Rawal accidentally made contact with England bowler Lauren Filer as she tried to take a run. Later on, after she got out, there was another little clash when she bumped into Sophie Ecclestone. The ICC said these actions went against the spirit of the game. Rawal accepted the charges, so there was no need for a formal hearing. The demerit point she got will stay on her record for the next two years.

England Women Fined for Slow Over-Rate

England also got into trouble for not bowling their overs quickly enough. The officials decided England were one over short, even after adding some extra time for delays. According to ICC rules, teams get fined 5% of their match fee for every over they fall behind. So, England’s players had to give up 5% of their fees because of the slow over-rate.

A Hard-Fought Match Despite the Fines

Even after the fines and small fights on the ground, the match was very good and close. England played really well and made 259 runs. Sophie Dunkley and Alice Davidson-Richards both hit half-centuries. Their batting made the match more interesting.

India also batted nicely. Deepti Sharma stayed not out and made 62 runs, which helped India win. Jemimah Rodrigues also gave good support with 48 runs. India won the match with 10 balls left and 4 wickets in hand. Now India is leading the series 1-0.

What’s next: Second ODI at Lord’s

The next match will happen at Lord’s on 19 July. India will try to win again and take the series. England will try hard to make a comeback. Both teams will want the next match to be clean, without fights or fines, and just good cricket.

