LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Home > Sports > Pratika Rawal And England Women Face Penalties For ICC Code Of Conduct Breaches After 1st ODI vs India

Pratika Rawal And England Women Face Penalties For ICC Code Of Conduct Breaches After 1st ODI vs India

Even with some drama and fines, the match was exciting till the end. England batted well and put up 259 runs, but India chased it down calmly with help from Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues. India took the lead, and now all eyes are on the next match at Lord’s.

Pratika Rawal and England Women Face Penalties for ICC Code of Conduct Breaches after 1st ODI vs India (Image Credit - X)
Pratika Rawal and England Women Face Penalties for ICC Code of Conduct Breaches after 1st ODI vs India (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 15:47:14 IST

After the first ODI between India and England at Southampton on July 18, both teams ended up facing some penalties from the ICC. India’s Pratika Rawal was fined 10% of her match fee and got a demerit point for breaking the ICC Code of Conduct. The fines came because of two moments on the field during the match.

What Happened with Pratika Rawal?

While batting in the 18th over, Rawal accidentally made contact with England bowler Lauren Filer as she tried to take a run. Later on, after she got out, there was another little clash when she bumped into Sophie Ecclestone. The ICC said these actions went against the spirit of the game. Rawal accepted the charges, so there was no need for a formal hearing. The demerit point she got will stay on her record for the next two years.

England Women Fined for Slow Over-Rate

England also got into trouble for not bowling their overs quickly enough. The officials decided England were one over short, even after adding some extra time for delays. According to ICC rules, teams get fined 5% of their match fee for every over they fall behind. So, England’s players had to give up 5% of their fees because of the slow over-rate.

A Hard-Fought Match Despite the Fines

Even after the fines and small fights on the ground, the match was very good and close. England played really well and made 259 runs. Sophie Dunkley and Alice Davidson-Richards both hit half-centuries. Their batting made the match more interesting.

India also batted nicely. Deepti Sharma stayed not out and made 62 runs, which helped India win. Jemimah Rodrigues also gave good support with 48 runs. India won the match with 10 balls left and 4 wickets in hand. Now India is leading the series 1-0.

What’s next: Second ODI at Lord’s

The next match will happen at Lord’s on 19 July. India will try to win again and take the series. England will try hard to make a comeback. Both teams will want the next match to be clean, without fights or fines, and just good cricket.

ALSO READ: Ishan Kishan’s Birthday: A Wicketkeeper-Batsman from MS Dhoni’s State Who Became The 5th Indian Batsman To Reach This Record

Tags: england teamiccIndia Women Cricket TeamPratika Rawal

More News

Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?
Korean Star Lee Min Ho Reveals The Real Reason Why He Didn’t Rush For His Comeback As He Returns To Acting After A Decade
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Divorce Rumors: Here Are The Five Costliest Alimony Settlements
President Donald Trump Must Stop Interference In Brazil’s Internal Issues, Says President Lula
India Navigates Trade Turbulence Well, Eyes Faster Growth Says Economist Sanjeev Sanyal
Who is Pratika Rawal? The Daughter of a BCCI Umpire Punished For ICC Code Breaches After 1st ODI vs England
ED Arrests Bhupesh Baghel’s Son, Congress Boycotts Chhattisgarh Assembly Proceedings
Axis Bank Q1 Results: What Went Wrong With Axis Bank Share Price Today As Profit Dips, Stock Tank
Jackson Wang Strips Down His Past In Raw Magicman 2 Video: Made Me A Man
PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises
Pratika Rawal And England Women Face Penalties For ICC Code Of Conduct Breaches After 1st ODI vs India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pratika Rawal And England Women Face Penalties For ICC Code Of Conduct Breaches After 1st ODI vs India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pratika Rawal And England Women Face Penalties For ICC Code Of Conduct Breaches After 1st ODI vs India
Pratika Rawal And England Women Face Penalties For ICC Code Of Conduct Breaches After 1st ODI vs India
Pratika Rawal And England Women Face Penalties For ICC Code Of Conduct Breaches After 1st ODI vs India
Pratika Rawal And England Women Face Penalties For ICC Code Of Conduct Breaches After 1st ODI vs India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?