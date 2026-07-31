Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal Storm Into Commonwealth Games 2026 Finals With Dominant Wins

India’s boxing contingent received a major boost at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Preeti Pawar and Ankush Panghal produced commanding performances to book their places in the finals in Glasgow on Friday.

Preeti advanced in the women’s 54kg category after defeating Zambia’s Catherine Mwape 5-0, while Ankush produced an equally convincing performance against Ghana’s Joshua Ofori in the men’s 80kg semifinal, winning by an identical scoreline.

The 22-year-old Preeti, an Asian Games bronze medallist from Bhiwani, controlled her bout from the opening bell. She repeatedly used her left straight to unsettle Mwape before catching her with sharp counter-attacks whenever the Zambian attempted to come forward.

Mwape struggled to find her range throughout the contest and was repeatedly beaten when Preeti unleashed combinations. The Indian’s dominance was particularly evident during the opening two rounds, when Mwape was given three eight counts.

Preeti’s superiority was further reflected in the second round, with all five judges scoring it 10-8 in favour of the Indian boxer. With the contest effectively beyond her reach, Mwape spent much of the final round attempting to avoid Preeti’s attacks.

“I am very happy that I have managed to do what I prepared for. I have to give my best tomorrow (Saturday) for the gold medal. I never take my opponents lightly, and always prepare in detail with my coaches. I am happy that I am able to implement those plans,” Preeti told PTI after her win.

Preeti will now face Canada’s Scarlett Delgado in the final. Delgado secured her place in the gold-medal bout after defeating England’s Lauren Mackie 4-1 in the other semifinal.

Ankush was just as impressive in the men’s 80kg category, completely outboxing Ofori during the early stages of their contest. The Ghanaian struggled to deal with the Indian’s movement and combinations and resorted to repeated clinching as he attempted to disrupt Ankush’s rhythm.

Ofori briefly increased the pressure at the beginning of the second round, but Ankush remained composed under the assault. He absorbed the attacks before responding with crisp combinations and quickly regained control of the contest.

The Indian’s disciplined approach allowed him to maintain his advantage through the remainder of the bout and secure a comfortable 5-0 verdict.

With both Preeti and Ankush now through to the finals, India have guaranteed themselves two more boxing medals at the Commonwealth Games. Both fighters will return to the ring on Saturday with gold medals at stake, looking to cap their impressive semifinal campaigns with victories in the final.