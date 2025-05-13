Home
Preity Zinta Blasts ‘Rude’ Question About Not Marrying Glenn Maxwell

Her message received wide support from fans and followers who praised her for addressing the sexist undertone with dignity and firmness.

Preity Zinta Blasts ‘Rude’ Question About Not Marrying Glenn Maxwell

Preity Zinta Blasts 'Rude' Question About Not Marrying Glenn Maxwell at Event


Actor and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta didn’t hold back when a social media user crossed the line during a recent interaction on platform X (formerly Twitter).

A user jokingly implied that cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s inconsistent performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season was because he never married Zinta. The comment came as a surprise and struck a nerve with the actor, who promptly called it out.

Zinta Calls Out Gender Bias in Cricket Ownership

The netizen’s remark, “Mam Maxwell ki aapse shadi ni Hui isiliye vo aapko team se accha ni khelta tha?” may have been intended as humor, but it prompted a sharp response from Zinta.

She replied on X, “Will you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just towards the women? I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket”.

Continuing in her post, she said, “I’m sure you asked this question out of humour, but I hope you can actually look at your question and understand what you are trying to say because if you really understand what you’re trying to say, it’s not pretty! I think I have earned my stripes by working very hard for the past 18 years so please give me the respect I deserve & stop with the gender bias. Thank you.”

Her message received wide support from fans and followers who praised her for addressing the sexist undertone with dignity and firmness.

PBKS Making Waves in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, her team Punjab Kings is enjoying a solid run in this year’s IPL. They currently sit third on the points table with 15 points from seven wins, three losses, and one no-result.

The top order has been particularly effective, with Prabhsimran Singh scoring 487 runs in 12 matches, including five half-centuries.

His opening partner Priyansh Arya has also impressed, racking up 417 runs with one century and two fifties.

Captain Shreyas Iyer has led from the front with 405 runs in 12 matches, contributing consistently with both the bat and sharp field leadership.

Under his captaincy, PBKS has developed into one of the most balanced and exciting squads this season.

Next Up: Showdown in Jaipur

Punjab Kings will return to action on May 18 when they face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. With their current form, the Kings are well-positioned for a strong playoff push.

ALSO READ: Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

 

