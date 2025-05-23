Preity Zinta Files Legal Case Against PBKS Co-Owners Amid IPL 2025 Campaign

The legal move centers around an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) conducted last month, which Zinta claims was improperly convened.

As the Punjab Kings enjoy one of their best seasons in IPL history, co-owner Preity Zinta has taken legal action against fellow co-directors Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia. The case has been filed in a Chandigarh court during the ongoing IPL 2025, where Punjab has already secured a playoff spot for the first time in over a decade.

Dispute Over Legitimacy of Board Meeting

Zinta, Burman, and Wadia are directors of KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, the entity that owns the franchise.

The legal move centers around an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) conducted last month, which Zinta claims was improperly convened.

She alleges that the meeting violated procedures under the Companies Act 2013, along with other secretarial norms.

Zinta reportedly raised objections via email on April 10, but claims her concerns were dismissed. According to her, Burman moved forward with the meeting, allegedly backed by Wadia.

Though Zinta and co-director Karan Paul were present at the meeting, she has asked the court to nullify it.

A key point of contention was the appointment of Muneesh Khanna as a director, a move opposed by both Zinta and Paul.

In her petition, she has requested the court to bar Khanna from acting in a directorial capacity and to suspend any outcomes from that meeting.

Zinta has also asked for future board meetings and general meetings to be halted unless both she and Paul are present, and Khanna is not.

Zinta Keeps Supporting Punjab On-Field

Despite the boardroom battle, Zinta has remained visibly supportive of the team.

She has been present in the stands throughout the season, cheering on the squad in what’s shaping up to be a landmark year.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have booked a playoff berth for the first time since 2014.

They currently sit in third place with 17 points from 12 matches, eyeing a spot in the top two.

Punjab Kings Chase Historic Finish

The team will face Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24, followed by a crucial match against Mumbai Indians to conclude their league stage.

Outside of their stellar 2014 season, when they finished runners-up, Punjab has only made one other playoff appearance in the 18-year history of the IPL.

This year’s resurgence comes at a time of internal tension, casting a shadow over what could be a historic campaign for the franchise.

