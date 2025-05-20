Preity Zinta Gets Furious Over Morphed Image Of Hers Hugging Vaibhav Suryavanshi Getting Viral, Calls It Fake News

In the clip, Zinta is seen engaging with players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shashank Singh, before politely greeting young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a handshake.

Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has publicly condemned a doctored image circulating online that falsely shows her hugging 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals player Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The manipulated picture, which quickly went viral, sparked widespread discussion and misinformation on social media, compelling Zinta to address the issue directly.

Viral Fake Image Stems from IPL Match Video

The controversy began after the Rajasthan Royals shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) from a recent IPL match in Jaipur. In the clip, Zinta is seen engaging with players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shashank Singh, before politely greeting young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a handshake.

The video was edited with the emotional background track “Koi Mil Gaya”, emphasizing the memorable fan moment for the youngster.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, shortly after the video went live, a manipulated image showing Preity allegedly hugging the teenager began circulating online. This photo was not part of the original footage but was widely shared on various platforms.

Shockingly, some regional news outlets even reported on the image as if it were authentic.

Preity Zinta Reacts to Misinformation on Instagram

Outraged by the false narrative, Preity Zinta took to Instagram to set the record straight. She reposted a screenshot from one such misleading news report, stating:

“This picture is edited and the news is fake. I can’t believe even news channels are showing such things as real.”

She also shared a video clip from a regional news broadcast that perpetuated the misinformation, captioning it:

“Fake news with morphed image.”

This is a morphed image and fake news. Am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items ! — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 20, 2025

Preity Zinta Condemns the Spread of Lies and Misrepresentation

Visibly disturbed by the misrepresentation, Zinta continued, “I am so shocked that people can stoop so low to spread lies. It’s disgusting how a simple gesture is being misrepresented. I expect better from media outlets.”

Her strong stance reflects growing concerns over the spread of fake news and AI-manipulated media, especially involving public figures.

Preity Zinta Set to Return to Films with ‘Lahore 1947’

Amid the controversy, Preity is also in the spotlight for her comeback to the silver screen. She will soon appear in ‘Lahore 1947’, a period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

The film features Sunny Deol in the lead, alongside Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal. Zinta’s last film was ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ in 2018, marking a seven-year gap from cinema.

Preity Zinta’s response highlights the urgent need for media accountability and digital ethics in the era of AI and viral misinformation. As the IPL continues to captivate audiences, the incident serves as a reminder of the power and danger of manipulated content in the digital age.