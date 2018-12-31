Premier League 2018: Liverpool threw Arsenal away from being title contenders this season. Roberto Firmino scored the hat trick after which Salah and Mane scored goals in the match. Tottenham suffered loss at Wembley against Wolves. Manchester United are coming back to life under Ole Gunnar Solskjær with Paul Pogba scoring two goals against Bournemouth. Manchester City is back on track with a win over Southampton.

The premier league 2018 got a kick start this weekend when big teams announced their ambition of winning the league this season. Liverpool made a strong statement as they cruised swiftly at Anfield against Arsenal. Liverpool as a team is getting more stronger day by day, game by game and week by week. They are on an unbeaten run in the premier league till now. Liverpool displayed a great show of 5 goals after conceding one goal at the start of the first half. Roberto Firmino scored a brilliant hat-trick at home with Salah scoring from the penalty spot and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool is sitting on the top of the league table still unbeaten in the league. Tottenham suffered loss at home against Wolverhampton. Before the game, Tottenham was sitting on the second spot and then lost 3-1 at Wembley. Harry Kane scored the opening goal for Spurs and then in the dying moments of the game Wolves scored back to back three goals to come from behind and seal the match in their favour. Tottenham is now at the third position with 45 points.

Manchester United are thriving under Ole Gunnar Solskjær as they won the third match with 4-1 against Bournemouth. Paul Pogba scored 2 goals, Rashford and Lukaku scored the rest goals. Manchester United are playing with more freedom under Ole Gunnar Solskjær with players taking more risks and scoring goals.

