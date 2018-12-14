Everton have been revitalized under the management of Marco Silva and will be more than capable of causing trouble for the top teams as they showcased in their fighting draw against Chelsea and the late freak loss against Merseyside rivals Liverpool, but have waned off somewhat winning just once in the last 5 premier league games drawing three games.

Manchester City will welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League clash on Saturday. Manchester City comes into this match on the back of their first defeat of the season against Chelsea last week and Pep Guardiola’s men would be eager to return to winning ways against Everton.

Everton have been revitalized under the management of Marco Silva and will be more than capable of causing trouble for the top teams as they showcased in their fighting draw against Chelsea and the late freak loss against Merseyside rivals Liverpool, but have waned off somewhat winning just once in the last 5 premier league games drawing three games.

Everton has been a bogey side for Pep Guardiola’s City having been thumped 4-0 in his first season in-charge while drawing at home in the opening weeks of their league-winning campaign last season. This time injuries threaten to take its toll on City with some of the key players scheduled to miss the game. The major absentees will be David Silva who joins the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy among others while Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, John Stones and Danilo are doubts for the match.

Everton, on the other hand, has a fully-fit squad apart from midfielder Idrissa Gueye who is a doubt after being substituted during Monday night’s draw against Watford. As Chelsea showcased last week, City could be susceptible from set-pieces and runners from midfield, Everton should target to attack this perceived weakness and with the physical presence of the Everton side, this tactic could be extremely productive.

⏪ | Away to @ManCity on Saturday… 10 years ago today, in injury time, @Tim_Cahill rose highest at the Etihad. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/OKqavejn9R — Everton (@Everton) December 13, 2018

When will the match be played?

The match will kick-off on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at 6:00 PM India Time.

Which channel will broadcast the match?

The live coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports SELECT 2 and SELECT 2 HD. Hotstar.com and Hotstar app will provide live streaming for this match.

What are the expected line-ups?

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph; Fernandinho, B. Silva, Gundogan; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gueye, Gomes; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison.

Who will be the players to watch out for?

Manchester City:

Raheem Sterling– Sterling who was subjected to racial abuse in last week meeting with Chelsea would be eager to pull the attention towards his game and he has been a top performer this season with 8 Goals and 6 Assists from 16 Games.

Leroy Sane: Sane has had a topsy-turvy season but he has performed well over the past few weeks and could be a real asset for City.

Everton:

Richarlison– Richarlison who switched Watford for Everton, has been a top performer notching up 8 goals till now.

Gylfi Sigurdsson- Sigurdsson has had a great season having scored 6 goals and assisting a further 2 while he has missed 2 spot-kicks too.

