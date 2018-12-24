Premier League 2018: Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Everton at home with the scoreline of 6-2. Everton started the match with ease and aggressiveness. The first half of the match was dominated by Everton as they were cruising with the ball in attacking and defensive positions. The match was inclined towards the home team when Theo Walcott scored the first goal of the match.

Everton hosted Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday night before the Christmas festival day. The match ended when Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Everton at home with the scoreline of 6-2. Everton started the match with ease and aggressiveness. The first half of the match was dominated by Everton as they were cruising with the ball in attacking and defensive positions. The match was inclined towards the home team when Theo Walcott scored the first goal of the match. Goals from Christian Eriksen and Gylfi Sigurdsson came after the first goal was scored. The match was governed by the Everton side but when Tottenham Hotspur scored the first goal they started their goal spree. The three players Son, Erikson and Kane started bombing the goalkeeper with fast shots. The goalkeeper of Everton Pickford lost the control on the match and started making mistakes on the goal line of Everton. Everyone in Tottenham’s attack impressed at Goodison Park but Son was the most effective player on the pitch. Son was fast and effective with the ball. Son was fast and effective with the ball against Everton and many pundits are claiming that he will give many points in the Fantasy Premier League. The destruction of Everton goalline got Pickford in a drastic change when he started making mistakes in the match. The match went upside down when Tottenham managed to take the cake away from Everton’s hands. The match was the last match played before the Christmas festival and Liverpool is sitting on top by clear 3 points.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More