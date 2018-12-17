Premier League 2018: Xerdan Shaqiri helped Liverpool win against the mighty Red Devils. Jurgen Klopp's team won 3-1 against Manchester United to sit at the top of the table. Chelsea easily won 2-1 against a weak side of Brighton and Southampton stunned with a 3-2 result against Arsenal in a neck to neck fight. Watch highlights here.

Yesterday’s super Sunday was an exciting day for all the football fans out in the world. Three matches took place on Sunday and it was worth watching them all. The star match this Sunday was Liverpool Vs Manchester United which came down in favour of Jurgen Klopp’s team. The match started at 9:30 (IST) time on the channel of Star Select Sports 1. Liverpool started the match with high intensity and aggression to defeat the Red Devils. Fabiano launched a lob pass for Sadio Mane which got converted into the first goal of the match. Fabiano played the match with high intensity in passing and interpreting the balls from United’s defence.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Kenny Dalglish were in the stands to watch the match. Liverpool vs Man United is considered as the most hyped match of the premier league which happens 2 times in the year or more. After Sadio Mane scoring the first goal, Man United equalised with the fault of Liverpool’s goalkeeper Allison who tried to catch the cross by Lukaku but slipped and left ball open when Lingard was the closest to the ball who equalised for Red Devils. The match again picked up the good momentum in favour of Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp substituted Naby Keita for Shaqiri and it turned out to be a blessing for the Liverpool team. Xerdan Shaqiri came with a big impact and scored two amazing goals for the team and won the match. Liverpool is now sitting on the top of the league with 45 points, one point up from title contenders Manchester City.

In other matches, Eden Hazard played a great part in the won for Chelsea against Brighton. He scored a goal and assisted for Pedro’s goal. Arsenal lost to Southampton in a neck to neck battle. Southampton registered their first win in the premier league at home.

