Premier League 2018: Liverpool run riot with Mohammad Salah scoring the hat-trick against Bournemouth. Arsenal won their match against Huddersfield with Lucas Torreira scoring the overhead bicycle kick. Manchester City unbeaten run came to an end with defeat on Stamford Bridge. Manchester United won against a weak Fulham side 4-1.

Premier League 2018: Mohhamad Salah gave the much-wanted goals to his goal tally and put Liverpool on the top of the table. Liverpool’s Mohammad Salah thrashed a weak Bournemouth side on Sunday. Liverpool run riot with Mohammad Salah scoring the hat-trick against Bournemouth. Liverpool played a near perfect match with strong defensive abilities and aggressive attacking capabilities. Liverpool showed their ability to win the premier league this season as Manchester City unbeaten run came to an end with the defeat on Stamford Bridge. Mohammad Salah scored the hattrick and Robertson made a superb cross which leads to an own goal by Steve Cook. Mohammad Salah was the man of the match and he gave his award to pay tribute to Milner’s 500th appearance match.

Now, Liverpool is sitting comfortably on the top of the table just one point above Manchester City. Manchester City lost to Chelsea in a pacy combat match later in the evening. Chelsea’s N’golo Kante scored the first goal with an assist coming from Eden Hazard. While Manchester City was attacking throughout the first half. Pep Guardiola’s side managed to promote their unbeaten run in the league but now it is no more. Manchester United came winning against Fulham which was an interesting match to watch. The first goal came from Ashley Young and then Juan Mata scored a stunner with Marcus Rashford assist. Just before halftime, Romelu Lukaku scored the goal with Juan Mata’s assist. In the second half, Kamara scored the goal from Fulham’s side. Marcus Rashford who was the man of the match sealed the win with a late goal. On the other hand, Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira scored an amazing bicycle overhead kick to win 1-0 against Huddersfield.

