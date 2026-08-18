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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026/27: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, All 20 Teams, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Premier League 2026/27: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, All 20 Teams, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

The Premier League 2026-27 season will kick off on Friday (August 21), with defending champions Arsenal hosting newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium in London. The new campaign will begin one week later than usual following the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, which concluded on July 19. Here are all the details, including the season dates, full schedule, match timings, venues, all 20 teams and live streaming information in India.

Premier League 2025-26: All You Need to Know - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Time, Venues, All Teams, Live Streaming
Premier League 2025-26: All You Need to Know - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Time, Venues, All Teams, Live Streaming

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 16:56 IST

Premier League 2026-27: All You Need to Know: The Premier League season will kick start on Friday (Aug 21) with Arsenal hosting Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium in London in the opening match. The new campaign will begin one week later than usual following the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, which concludes on July 19. Here are all the details, including the season dates, schedule, match timings, venues, all 20 teams and live streaming information in India.

Premier League 2026-27 Season Details

  • Tournament: Premier League 2026-27
  • Start Date: Friday, August 21, 2026
  • Final Matchday: Sunday, May 30, 2027
  • Opening Match: Arsenal vs Coventry City
  • Opening Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
  • Number of Teams: 20
  • Number of Matchweeks: 38

When Does the Premier League 2026-27 Season Start?

The Premier League 2026-27 season will begin on Friday, August 21, 2026, with Arsenal taking on newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium. The season will conclude on May 30, 2027. The campaign has been pushed back by one week because of the expanded FIFA World Cup, which features 48 teams and ends on July 19.

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Premier League 2026-27 Opening Weekend Schedule

The opening weekend will begin with Arsenal vs Coventry City at 8:00 PM BST on Friday, August 21. Further fixtures will be played on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Match timings can be adjusted as part of the Premier League’s broadcast arrangements, with confirmed kick-off times released in advance.

How Many Matches Will Be Played in Premier League 2026-27?

The Premier League 2026-27 season will feature 380 matches, with each of the 20 clubs playing 38 games. Every team will play 19 matches at home and 19 away, meaning all 20 home venues will host 19 Premier League fixtures during the campaign.

How Many Weekends and Midweek Match Rounds Are There?

The 2026-27 Premier League schedule consists of 33 weekends and five midweek Match Rounds. The fixture list has also been designed to avoid clashes with UEFA club competition dates wherever possible.

Premier League 2026-27 Christmas and New Year Schedule

The Premier League has made adjustments to the festive schedule to address fixture congestion following the expanded international calendar. Clubs will have at least 60 hours between fixtures during the Christmas and New Year period. There will also be a fuller programme of Premier League matches on Boxing Day.

Premier League 2026-27 All Teams

  • AFC Bournemouth
  • Arsenal
  • Aston Villa
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Brentford
  • Chelsea
  • Coventry City
  • Crystal Palace
  • Everton
  • Fulham
  • Hull City
  • Ipswich Town
  • Leeds United
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester City
  • Manchester United
  • Newcastle United
  • Nottingham Forest
  • Sunderland
  • Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League 2026-27 Match Timings

Premier League match timings will vary throughout the season depending on the broadcast schedule and other competition commitments. The opening fixture between Arsenal and Coventry City is scheduled for 8:00 PM BST on Friday, August 21. Fixtures will also be played on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and during selected midweek Match Rounds.

Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch Premier League 2026-27 matches live on the Star Sports Network. The television broadcaster will provide coverage of the tournament throughout the season.

How to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Premier League 2026-27 matches on JioHotstar, which is the streaming partner for the tournament in the country.

Premier League 2026-27 Venues

A total of 20 home venues will be used during the Premier League 2026-27 season, with every participating club hosting 19 league matches at its home ground. The Emirates Stadium will host the opening fixture when Arsenal face Coventry City on August 21.

Why Is the Premier League 2026-27 Season Starting Late?

The Premier League has delayed the start of the 2026-27 season by one week because of the expanded FIFA World Cup. The revised calendar provides 89 clear days from the end of the 2025-26 Premier League season and 33 days from the World Cup final on July 19, giving players additional time before the domestic campaign begins.

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Premier League 2026/27: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, All 20 Teams, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
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Premier League 2026/27: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, All 20 Teams, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

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Premier League 2026/27: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, All 20 Teams, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
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Premier League 2026/27: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, All 20 Teams, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
Premier League 2026/27: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, All 20 Teams, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

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