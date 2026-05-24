Premier League 2025/26: Arsenal Champions After 22 Years, West Ham Relegated, Bruno Fernandes Breaks Assist Record — Check Out The Final Points Table

Premier League 2025/26: The final day of the 2025-26 Premier League season provided a fitting climax to a dramatic campaign, as Arsenal, after a 22-year wait, won back the English title, while Liverpool qualified for the Champions League and West Ham United were relegated. There were shocks along the whole table, from Bournemouth qualifying for Europe for the first time, to Tottenham Hotspur just avoiding being relegated to EFL Championship.

Arsenal End 22-Year Premier League Wait







Mikel Arteta led Arsenal to their first Premier League crown since the legendary 2003-04 “Invincibles” campaign. The Gunners consistently played some of the best football throughout the campaign and sealed the league title following a dip in form from Manchester City, who suffered a number of poor results, starting with a draw against Bournemouth earlier this week. Arsenal ended the season fully deserved winners, a factor greatly aided by a well balanced squad, with some of their younger players in Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard shining. While also coming as Arteta’s first league title as a manager.

Bruno Fernandes breaks assist record in Premier League

🏆 @EASPORTSFC Player of the Season Saturday

🌟 A goal and assist on Sunday Bruno Fernandes is him 😤 pic.twitter.com/4znrZuGrWh — Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2026







With 21 assists in a single Premier League season, Bruno Fernandes eclipsed the record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, who both had 20. During the match against Brighton, the Portuguese playmaker scored his historic assist with a flawless corner kick that Patrick Dorgu headed home. The Manchester United captain, who concluded the season with eight goals and was voted Premier League Player of the Season, had an incredible campaign that culminated in that moment.

Liverpool Secure Champions League Qualification

Anfield rises for a legend ❤️ Mohamed Salah leaves the field to a standing ovation in his final appearance as an @LFC player pic.twitter.com/myZikUE1b1 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2026







Liverpool impressively secured a place in the UEFA Champions League qualification positions following an excellent run of form at the tail end of the season. The Reds endured a period of inconsistency at times throughout the season but ultimately delivered when it counted to secure a return to Europe’s premier competition. As expected Salah led the way again when it came to the attacking exploits although the likes of the younger generation came of age on big occasions in the latter stages of the season. Qualification is a huge positive for the club going into what looks like another, albeit shorter, transition summer at Anfield.

Bournemouth’s Historic European Qualification

One of the biggest stories of the season was Bournemouth who earned European football for the first time ever. Andoni Iraola’s side was the surprise package of the season, with fearless attacking football and top quality results against the bigger teams. The Cherries finished above many of the league’s traditional powers and ended their season on a high with a vital draw against Manchester City which put an end to Pep Guardiola’s title dream.

West Ham Relegated After Final-Day Drama

West Ham United were relegated following a disastrous campaign, which saw managerial instability and the continuing ineptitude of the club’s defense bring about their downfall. Although they secured a win on the final day, an accumulation of results elsewhere meant the Hammers joined Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers in a change of division. Having competed in Europe so frequently in recent seasons, this is a remarkable fall for the club. The futures of a number of experienced players may now be in doubt, as the club re-evaluates its direction.

Manchester City Fall Short In Guardiola’s Final Season

City concluded what tends to be Pep Guardiola’s last season as manager in the Premier League in second place. City were in the running for a league title until the closing stages of the season, but the loss of points at important games allowed Arsenal to pounce. Now begins a new chapter at the Etihad, with signings expected to be made in the transfer window.

Premier League 2025/26 Points Table After Matchday 38

Pos Club Matches Wins Draw Loss Goals Scored Goals Allowed Goal Difference Points 1 Arsenal 38 26 7 5 71 27 44 85 2 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 77 35 42 78 3 Manchester United 38 20 11 7 69 50 19 71 4 Aston Villa 38 19 11 8 56 49 7 65 5 Liverpool 38 17 9 12 63 53 10 60 6 Bournemouth 38 13 18 7 58 54 4 57 7 Sunderland 38 14 12 12 42 48 -6 54 8 Brighton 38 14 11 13 52 46 6 53 9 Brentford 38 14 11 13 55 52 3 53 10 Chelsea 38 14 10 14 58 52 6 52 11 Fulham 38 15 7 16 47 51 -4 52 12 Newcastle United 38 14 7 17 53 55 -2 49 13 Everton 38 13 10 15 47 50 -3 49 14 Leeds United 38 11 14 13 49 56 -7 47 15 Crystal Palace 38 11 12 15 41 51 -10 45 16 Nottingham Forest 38 11 11 16 48 51 -3 44 17 Tottenham Spurs 38 10 11 17 48 57 -9 41 18 West Ham 38 10 9 19 46 65 -19 39 19 Burnley 38 4 10 24 38 75 -37 22 20 Wolves 38 3 11 24 27 68 -41 20

The 2025-26 season will also go down as one of the most memorable in recent Premier League history a true tale of two cities, with Arsenal finally claiming the Premier League crown after two decades of heartbreak, Bournemouth causing a major upset, and Liverpool returning to the Champions League after a decade, and perhaps most especially seeing arguably the most dramatic relegation battle of all time unfold. With a number of clubs set for major rebuilding projects this summer, all the pieces are in place for another edge-of-your-seat season next year.

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