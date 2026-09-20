Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool FC held their nerve to beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League 2026-27 match on September 20, Sunday at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. Alexander Isak scored the only goal just before hour mark to give their side a lead.
Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool’s key players struggle despite victory
“It’s very important for us to get goals, Alexander Isak included. It was a good win here, a clean sheet and we go to the international break before bracing ourselves for a very intense period. Let’s all stay calm and keep working and not get ahead of ourselves. This was an important win at a difficult ground. We could have done a lot better but we come away with the three points and a clean sheet,” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said.