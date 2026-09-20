Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool FC held their nerve to beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League 2026-27 match on September 20, Sunday at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. Alexander Isak scored the only goal just before hour mark to give their side a lead.

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool’s key players struggle despite victory

The Swede has netted four times in the league as Liverpool remain unbeaten going into the international break but once again their ​front players struggled to gel, despite being able to call on ​the attacking talents of Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Bradley ⁠Barcola. Isak’s goal came about thanks to a Gakpo raid down the ​right but he was not the intended target; instead, the ball bobbled ​to him after Wirtz had been challenged by Bournemouth defender James Hill, and he slotted it home with a controlled finish in the 57th minute.