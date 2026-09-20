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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing

Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing

Liverpool FC held their nerve to beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League 2026-27 match on September 20, Sunday at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing. (Image Credits: Liverpool X)
Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing. (Image Credits: Liverpool X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 22:39 IST

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool FC held their nerve to beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League 2026-27 match on September 20, Sunday at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. Alexander Isak scored the only goal just before hour mark to give their side a lead.

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Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool’s key players struggle despite victory

The Swede has netted four times in the league as Liverpool remain unbeaten going into the international break but once again their ​front players struggled to gel, despite being able to call on ​the attacking talents of Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Bradley ⁠Barcola.  Isak’s goal came about thanks to a Gakpo raid down the ​right but he was not the intended target; instead, the ball bobbled ​to him after Wirtz had been challenged by Bournemouth defender James Hill, and he slotted it home with a controlled finish in the 57th minute.
Other than that, there ​was little for Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola to celebrate on his ​return to Bournemouth after leaving them when his contract expired in June. Let’s all stay calm and keep working and not get ahead of ourselves. This was ⁠an ​important win at a difficult ground. We ​could have done a lot better but we come away with the three points and a ​clean sheet.”
“It’s very important ‌for ⁠us to get goals, Alexander Isak included. It was a good win here, a clean sheet and we go to the international break before bracing ourselves for a very intense period. Let’s all stay calm and keep working and not get ahead of ourselves. This was ⁠an ​important win at a difficult ground. We ​could have done a lot better but we come away with the three points and a ​clean sheet,” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk ​said.
Liverpool will return from the break on October 11 and face Manchester City in a blockbuster clash at Anfield.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing
Tags: AFC Bourneouth FCAlexander IsakLiverpool FCpremier leaguePremier League 2026-27

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Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing

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Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing
Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing
Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing
Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing
Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing

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