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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026-27: Arsenal, Manchester City And … Who Are The Top 3 EPL Title Contenders?

Premier League 2026-27: Arsenal, Manchester City And … Who Are The Top 3 EPL Title Contenders?

The Premier League 2026/27 title race promises excitement as Arsenal target back-to-back championships, Manchester City begin a new era under Enzo Maresca, and Chelsea emerge as dark horses under Xabi Alonso. Strong summer transfers, squad depth and star players make them three of the leading EPL title contenders.

Arsenal won the Premier League in 2025/26. Image Credit: X/@premierleague
Arsenal won the Premier League in 2025/26. Image Credit: X/@premierleague

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 14:27 IST

Premier League 2026/27: With the changing of several managers in the Premier League, the 2026/27 season is looking like it could be one of the most exciting in recent history. As top clubs have signed new players during the summer transfer window, it is hard to predict who will come out as the champions of England. If the current state of the game is anything to go by, then three teams appear to hold the greatest chance of winning the league title: Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

Arsenal Aim Back-to-Back Premier League Titles

Now, it’s Arsenal that the Premier League fans are turning to after the Gunners broke their long-lasting title drought in 2025/26, which spanned nearly a quarter-century! The only few managers who are still there following the huge number of coaching changes in the league in the summer are Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have also done an excellent job of improving a very strong squad by the signing of Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis, so further raising the quality and depth to a level above the side that had the league’s best defensive record last season.

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Arsenal also sent a bold message with their 3-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield, where Martin Odegaard, who is the captain, was a shining star in that game to show that the side is really hungry to defend the title.

Manchester City: Enzo Maresca in Focus

For the first time in quite a while, Manchester City enters the new Premier League season without Pep Guardiola. The appointment of Enzo Maresca indicates a turning point at the Etihad. City will still be regarded as one of the title contender thanks to their overall class and depth of squad.

Despite the change in coaches, Manchester City still have the finest talents who, among many things, can win trophies. Their background in challenging for the trophies year after year has made them a threat, and very few teams can compete with their level of bench quality.

The debate on Maresca’s ability to carry out his philosophy quickly may still remain, but dismissing Manchester City would be an error on the part of those who don’t see a different champion of this year’s title from City. 

The absence of Bernardo Silva and, more importantly, Rodri might hurt their chances of challenging Arsenal for the crown despite having arguably the best striker of this generation, Erling Haaland. 

Chelsea: Dark Horse

Chelsea is the type of team that can surprise and delight the supporters this season. Despite missing out on European places last time, the Blues hired Alonso and gave him support in the transfer market. Big names like Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix will boost certain key aspects of the team.

One reason why Chelsea may do well is not having to play in Europe. While Arsenal and Man City will have to do double competitions, the Blues get to concentrate on domestic games only. That way, the schedule isn’t too crowded, and Alonso will be able to work the players more in training sessions as they do the preparation work ahead of the season.

With Cole Palmer, who is expected to become the next big thing in the EPL, the rest of the young team is also strong to support him. Chelsea are a genuine title contender, and most experts, alongside the pre-season predictions, have highlighted the Blues as one of the top three sides in the league.

Also Read: East Bengal AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Group D Draw: Al Hussein, Al Shorta, Al Seeb, Fixtures And Schedule

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Premier League 2026-27: Arsenal, Manchester City And … Who Are The Top 3 EPL Title Contenders?
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Premier League 2026-27: Arsenal, Manchester City And … Who Are The Top 3 EPL Title Contenders?
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