Premier League 2026-27: Brighton and Hove Albion Stun Arsenal 3-0 To End Reigning Champions’ Unbeaten Run

Premier League 2026-27: Brighton and Hove Albion stunned reigning Premier League champions Arsenal by a commanding margin of 3-0 to consign them to their first defeat of the season on September 19, Saturday. It has proved to be Arsenal’s heaviest defeat in the last three years.
Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas rewarded Brighton’s first-half dominance with precise finishes and Chema Andres struck with a header after the interval. Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur scored their first Premier League goals of the season but they proved in vain as they remained without a victory, going down 3-2 at home to Aston Villa.
“We were extremely poor technically” – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
“A really disappointing result and performance. Brighton were another gear up from us. We were extremely poor technically and not respecting the game,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.