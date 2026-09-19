Premier League 2026-27: Brighton and Hove Albion Stun Arsenal 3-0 To End Reigning Champions’ Unbeaten Run

Premier League 2026-27: Brighton and Hove Albion stunned reigning Premier League champions Arsenal by a commanding margin of 3-0 to consign them to their first defeat of the season on September 19, Saturday. It has proved to be Arsenal’s heaviest defeat in the last three years.

Pascal ​Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas rewarded Brighton’s first-half dominance with precise finishes and Chema Andres struck with a header after the interval. Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur scored their first Premier League goals of the season but they proved in vain as they remained without a victory, going down 3-2 at home to Aston Villa.

Promoted Hull City suffered their first league defeat of the season as they lost 2-1 at Newcastle United while Everton ​moved into the top five as they beat Ipswich Town 1-0. Arsenal had won seven successive matches since the start of the campaign, ​including their opening four Premier League games, to begin their title defence in ominous fashion. But the wheels fell off spectacularly ⁠against a free-scoring Brighton side who moved into third place.