Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034

Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has penned a long-term deal with The Blues, sealing a contract to stay in the club until 2034. The Premier League unveiled the announcement on October 10, Saturday.
“They gave me a lot of confidence so it was only right to sign” – Cole Palmer after speaking to Chelsea’s sporting directors and manager
“Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence so it was only right to sign,” Palmer said.
“Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently.”
Premier League 2026-27: Xabi Alonso confirms encouraging news for Chelsea ahead of home game against Bournemouth
Meanwhile, Chelsea’s manager Xabi Alonso confirmed before the match that Moisés Caicedo remains available for selection at the Stamford Bridge. He said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports:
“Yes, he’s ready to play. We’ve used the time with Moi to get him back in shape. He’s ready to play.”
Caicedo has featured for Chelsea merely 14 minutes this season, playing the fixture against Brighton. The mid-fielder had been nursing a calf injury since preseason and it worsened during the game, keeping him sidelined for most of that match.
Alonso admitted to hastening the return of the Ecuadorian player following his recent discomfort, which led to the decision to withhold him from the match against Brentford to avoid further risk. During the international break, the midfielder rejoined group training and participated in a closed-door friendly against Portsmouth to regain match fitness ahead of his return to official competition.
The coach emphasized Caicedo’s critical role in Chelsea’s lineup, noting the team’s noticeable absence of his skills, dynamics, and presence in the midfield. With the Ecuadorian now available, the coaching staff will evaluate his potential involvement in Saturday’s match. However, it remains undecided whether he will start or be positioned on the bench.