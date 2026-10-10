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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034

Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034

Chelsea's attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has penned a long-term deal with The Blues, sealing a contract to stay in the club until 2034. The Premier League unveiled the announcement on October 10, Saturday.

Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034. mer Image Credit: X/@ChelseaFC
Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034. mer Image Credit: X/@ChelseaFC

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 17:02 IST

Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has penned a long-term deal with The Blues, sealing a contract to stay in the club until 2034. The Premier League unveiled the announcement on October 10, Saturday.

“They ​gave me a lot of confidence so it was ‌only ⁠right to sign” – Cole Palmer after speaking to Chelsea’s sporting directors and manager

The 24-year-old England international has become a key ​figure since joining Chelsea from ​Manchester City in 2023, scoring 91 ⁠goals in 138 appearances across all ​competitions. He was part of the squad that ​won the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League.
 
“Speaking to the owners, to the sporting ​directors and obviously the manager, they ​gave me a lot of confidence so it was ‌only ⁠right to sign,” Palmer said.
“Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win ​major trophies ​here ⁠consistently.”
Chelsea have agreed long-term contracts Chelsea with several first-team players ​and emerging talent.
Forward Joao Pedro recently ​signed ⁠a deal through 2034, and winger Pedro Neto agreed a six-year contract last ⁠month.
Chelsea, ​10th in the Premier ​League table, host Bournemouth on Saturday.

Premier League 2026-27: Xabi Alonso confirms encouraging news for Chelsea ahead of home game against Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s manager Xabi Alonso confirmed before the match that Moisés Caicedo remains available for selection at the Stamford Bridge. He said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports:

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“Yes, he’s ready to play. We’ve used the time with Moi to get him back in shape. He’s ready to play.”

Caicedo has featured for Chelsea merely 14 minutes this season, playing the fixture against Brighton. The mid-fielder had been nursing a calf injury since preseason and it worsened during the game, keeping him sidelined for most of that match.

Alonso admitted to hastening the return of the Ecuadorian player following his recent discomfort, which led to the decision to withhold him from the match against Brentford to avoid further risk. During the international break, the midfielder rejoined group training and participated in a closed-door friendly against Portsmouth to regain match fitness ahead of his return to official competition.

The coach emphasized Caicedo’s critical role in Chelsea’s lineup, noting the team’s noticeable absence of his skills, dynamics, and presence in the midfield. With the Ecuadorian now available, the coaching staff will evaluate his potential involvement in Saturday’s match. However, it remains undecided whether he will start or be positioned on the bench.

(With inputs from Reuters)
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Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034
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Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034
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Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034
Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034
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