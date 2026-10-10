Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Signs Contract With Chelsea Until 2034

Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has penned a long-term deal with The Blues, sealing a contract to stay in the club until 2034. The Premier League unveiled the announcement on October 10, Saturday.

“They ​gave me a lot of confidence so it was ‌only ⁠right to sign” – Cole Palmer after speaking to Chelsea’s sporting directors and manager

The 24-year-old England international has become a key ​figure since joining Chelsea from ​Manchester City in 2023, scoring 91 ⁠goals in 138 appearances across all ​competitions. He was part of the squad that ​won the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League.