Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides

There were a lot of reasons why I was so keen to join – ​the manager, the players, the direction the ​team is going in,” Johnson said in a statement ‌on ⁠Everton’s website.

Meanwhile, McNeil has completed his move to Crystal Palace after three seasons at Everton. The 26-year-old winger joined Everton from Burnley in 2022 and made 128 appearances for the club across all competitions. During his time at Goodison Park, McNeil scored 15 goals and registered 19 assists. McNeil is now looking forward to becoming part of a Palace side that has enjoyed considerable success in recent seasons. He believes the club’s recent progress was an important factor in his decision to make the move.

“The lads ​have had ​some great ⁠success over the last two seasons. It’s something that I want ​to be a part of, so ​I’m ⁠really looking forward to getting started,” McNeil said.

Everton and Palace will meet at Hill Dickinson ⁠Stadium ​on August 22 on ​the opening weekend of the Premier League season. The timing of the transfers adds further intrigue to the upcoming Premier League campaign, with Everton and Crystal Palace set to face each other on the opening weekend. The two sides will meet at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 22, giving Johnson and McNeil the possibility of facing their former club early in the season.

(With inputs from Reuters)