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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides

Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides

With the Premier League 2026-27 less than three weeks from getting underway, Everton and Crystal Palace FC have completed a rare straight swap.

Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides. (Image Credits: X)
Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 19:00 IST

With the Premier League 2026-27 less than three weeks from getting underway, Everton and Crystal Palace FC have completed a rare straight swap. Brennan Johnson has moved to Everton, while Dwight McNeil will now ply his trade for the Crystal Palace, with the deal getting confirmed on August 11, Tuesday.

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“There were a lot of reasons why I was so keen to join” – Brennan Johnson on joining Everton

Johnson, 25, has ​signed a four-year contract with Everton, ​while McNeil, 26, has agreed a deal ⁠with Palace until 2030. 
The Wales international joined ​Palace in January from Tottenham Hotspur and made ​26 appearances in all competitions. Speaking in a statement published on Everton’s website, Johnson said there were several factors behind his decision to move to Merseyside. He highlighted the influence of manager, the quality of the squad and the club’s ambitions as key reasons for making the switch.
There were a lot of reasons why I was so keen to join – ​the manager, the players, the direction the ​team is going in,” Johnson said in a statement ‌on ⁠Everton’s website. 

Meanwhile, McNeil has completed his move to Crystal Palace after three seasons at Everton. The 26-year-old winger joined Everton from Burnley in 2022 and made 128 appearances for the club across all competitions. During his time at Goodison Park, McNeil scored 15 goals and registered 19 assists.

McNeil is now looking forward to becoming part of a Palace side that has enjoyed considerable success in recent seasons. He believes the club’s recent progress was an important factor in his decision to make the move.

“The lads ​have had ​some great ⁠success over the last two seasons. It’s something that I want ​to be a part of, so ​I’m ⁠really looking forward to getting started,” McNeil said.
Everton and Palace will meet at Hill Dickinson ⁠Stadium ​on August 22 on ​the opening weekend of the Premier League season. The timing of the transfers adds further intrigue to the upcoming Premier League campaign, with Everton and Crystal Palace set to face each other on the opening weekend. The two sides will meet at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 22, giving Johnson and McNeil the possibility of facing their former club early in the season.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides
Tags: Brennan Johnsoncrystal palaceDwight McNeilEvertonPremier League 2026-27

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Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides

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Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides
Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides
Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides
Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides

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