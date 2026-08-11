Premier League 2026-27: Everton-Crystal Palace Complete Rare Swap As Brennan Johnson And Dwight McNeil Switch Sides

With the Premier League 2026-27 less than three weeks from getting underway, Everton and Crystal Palace FC have completed a rare straight swap. Brennan Johnson has moved to Everton, while Dwight McNeil will now ply his trade for the Crystal Palace, with the deal getting confirmed on August 11, Tuesday.
“There were a lot of reasons why I was so keen to join” – Brennan Johnson on joining Everton
There were a lot of reasons why I was so keen to join – the manager, the players, the direction the team is going in,” Johnson said in a statement on Everton’s website.
Meanwhile, McNeil has completed his move to Crystal Palace after three seasons at Everton. The 26-year-old winger joined Everton from Burnley in 2022 and made 128 appearances for the club across all competitions. During his time at Goodison Park, McNeil scored 15 goals and registered 19 assists.
McNeil is now looking forward to becoming part of a Palace side that has enjoyed considerable success in recent seasons. He believes the club’s recent progress was an important factor in his decision to make the move.
“The lads have had some great success over the last two seasons. It’s something that I want to be a part of, so I’m really looking forward to getting started,” McNeil said.