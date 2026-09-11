Premier League 2026-27: Hull City Forward Thomas Sorba Escapes ‘Completely Unscathed’ From Car Accident Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Hull City forward Sorba Thomas has emerged completely unscathed from a serious road traffic accident near the club’s training ground, providing a major relief to the player, his teammates and supporters ahead of the club’s Premier League fixture. Hull City confirmed on September 11 that Thomas was involved in a car accident close to the club’s Cottingham training ground. Images of the incident quickly began circulating on social media, showing Thomas’ vehicle overturned on a narrow road with shattered glass scattered around it.

“He has sustained no injuries and emerged from his vehicle completely unscathed” – Hull City on Sorba Thomas

The photographs sparked concern among supporters, with the condition of the player initially unclear. However, Hull City moved quickly to reassure fans that Thomas had escaped the potentially dangerous accident without suffering any injuries.

The club said in an official statement: “Hull City is relieved to confirm that Sorba Thomas is unharmed following a road traffic accident near to the club’s Cottingham training ground.”

The statement added: “The club is aware of images of Sorba’s car circulating on social media and can reassure supporters that he has sustained no injuries and emerged from his vehicle completely unscathed.”

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The news will come as a significant relief for Hull City, particularly with the club preparing for an important away fixture against Chelsea. The accident occurred just before the Tigers are scheduled to travel to face the London club on Saturday. The severity of the crash was evident from the images circulating online. Thomas’ vehicle appeared to have overturned, while broken glass could be seen across the road. Despite the alarming appearance of the scene, the Hull forward was fortunate to walk away from the incident without physical injuries.

Thomas’ availability for Hull City’s upcoming match will now be closely monitored by supporters and the club, although the immediate priority will be ensuring the player is fully well following the accident. Hull City have made an encouraging start to their league campaign and currently sit third in the standings after three matches. Their strong early position has increased optimism around the club, and the team will be hoping the incident involving Thomas does not disrupt preparations for their meeting with Chelsea.

For Thomas, escaping such a serious-looking accident without injury is undoubtedly the biggest positive. Road traffic accidents can have severe consequences, and the images of the overturned vehicle underline just how fortunate the player was to emerge without harm. The club’s confirmation also helps to put an end to the uncertainty created by the photographs circulating online. Supporters who had seen the images were left concerned about Thomas’ condition, but Hull City’s statement confirmed that there was no injury to report.

Attention will now turn back to football, with Hull preparing for a challenging trip to Chelsea. Sitting third after three games, the club will be keen to maintain its impressive start to the season and continue building momentum.

Thomas’ escape is therefore welcome news at an important stage of Hull City’s campaign. While the accident could easily have resulted in a far more serious outcome, the forward was able to walk away safely, leaving the club and its supporters relieved. With the Chelsea fixture approaching, Hull City will hope Thomas can put the frightening incident behind him and focus on football once again. For now, the overriding message from the club is one of relief: despite the dramatic crash and the worrying images circulating online, the 27-year-old is safe and has suffered no injuries.