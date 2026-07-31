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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026-27: Joe Gomez Likely To Miss Liverpool’s Season-Opener Due To Injury

Premier League 2026-27: Joe Gomez Likely To Miss Liverpool’s Season-Opener Due To Injury

Two-time Premier League champions Liverpool have been dealt with an injury blow ahead of their Premier League 2026 opener as defender Joe Gomez looks likely to miss the first match.

Premier League 2026-27: Joe Gomez Likely To Miss Liverpool's Season-Opener Due To Injury. (Image Credits: X)
Premier League 2026-27: Joe Gomez Likely To Miss Liverpool's Season-Opener Due To Injury. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 01:34 IST

Premier League 2026-27: Two-time Premier League champions Liverpool have been dealt with an injury blow ahead of their Premier League 2026 opener as defender Joe Gomez looks likely to miss the first match. The muscle injury is expected to keep him out of the contest against Newcastle United.

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Premier League 2026-27: When did Joe Gomez suffer the injury?

Gomez, 29, was forced off after just 10 minutes in Liverpool’s win in Nashville last week, raising immediate concerns about his fitness ahead of the new campaign. The experienced defender appeared to pull up while tracking back and was replaced as the medical staff assessed the extent of the injury. Although the club has not confirmed a precise recovery timeline, Iraola acknowledged that Gomez is unlikely to be available for Liverpool’s opening Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on August 23.

The manager added that the medical team is continuing to monitor the defender’s progress and will avoid rushing him back to action.

“Joe has a muscle injury. I ​think it was quite clear since he complained straight away, so it will depend how ​he evolves, but he will be ​some weeks off. It’s not massive, ‌it’s ⁠a normal muscle injury, but I think it’s going to be impossible to have him for the start ​of the ​season because ⁠we are not so far away.”

Premier League 2026-27: Why Joe Gomez’s injury is a significant setback for Liverpool?

The setback is an unfortunate blow for both Gomez and Liverpool, with the England international hoping to build momentum after an encouraging finish to last season. Known for his versatility, Gomez can operate as both a central defender and a right-back, making him an important option in Liverpool’s defensive setup.

His absence comes at a challenging time as Liverpool complete their preparations for the new campaign. The coaching staff will now have to rely on the club’s remaining defensive options during the opening weeks of the season, while younger players could also be handed opportunities to impress if required.

Liverpool’s pre-season tour has otherwise provided encouraging signs, with several first-team players returning to full fitness and new tactical ideas beginning to take shape. The coaching staff will be eager to ensure the squad is in peak condition before the Premier League kicks off, especially with a demanding run of fixtures scheduled in the opening months.

The Reds finished fifth in the league last season, narrowly missing out on a higher finish, and will be aiming to return to the top four while challenging for domestic honours. An opening away trip to Newcastle presents a difficult test, making squad depth and defensive stability particularly important.

For Gomez, the immediate focus will be on rehabilitation. The defender has endured several injury setbacks throughout his career, but he has repeatedly demonstrated resilience in returning to full fitness. Liverpool will hope he can recover quickly and resume his role in the squad as they look to make a strong start to the 2026-27 Premier League season.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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Premier League 2026-27: Joe Gomez Likely To Miss Liverpool’s Season-Opener Due To Injury
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Premier League 2026-27: Joe Gomez Likely To Miss Liverpool’s Season-Opener Due To Injury
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