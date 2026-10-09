Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City

Premier League 2026-27: With a heavyweight Premier League 2026-27 looming between Liverpool and Manchester City in Anfield on Sunday, the hosts have some grave injury concerns. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola confirmed on October 9, Friday that the duo of Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo will miss the clash.
Premier League 2026-27: Are injuries to Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo long-term?
“Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo will not play the game, they are not ready, they both have injuries in the international break,” Iraola said.
“Koumas has our trust. I don’t think it’s a big surprise, I always liked the player and he has already shown in important minutes that he is ready to go and we have also other players who can go in those positions,” Iraola said.
“I think this run of games we have now (with league and Champions League campaigns resuming), the demands are very high, they are also very condensed, so I think it will say a lot about us. I think after this run of games, we will really know where we are.”