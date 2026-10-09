Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City

Premier League 2026-27: With a heavyweight Premier League 2026-27 looming between Liverpool and Manchester City in Anfield on Sunday, the hosts have some grave injury concerns. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola confirmed on October 9, Friday that the duo of Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo will miss the clash.

Premier League 2026-27: Are injuries to Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo long-term?

Both players returned from international duty ​with injuries, after Gakpo picked up an ankle injury playing for the Netherlands against Serbia ‌while Isak suffered what Iraola described as a “small” thigh injury with Sweden against Romania.