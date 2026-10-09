LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City

With a heavyweight Premier League 2026-27 looming between Liverpool and Manchester City in Anfield on Sunday, the hosts have some grave injury concerns.

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City. (Image Credits: X)
Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 22:37 IST

Premier League 2026-27: With a heavyweight Premier League 2026-27 looming between Liverpool and Manchester City in Anfield on Sunday, the hosts have some grave injury concerns. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola confirmed on October 9, Friday that the duo of Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo will miss the clash.

You Might Be Interested In

Premier League 2026-27: Are injuries to Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo long-term?

Both players returned from international duty ​with injuries, after Gakpo picked up an ankle injury playing for the Netherlands against Serbia ‌while Isak suffered what Iraola described as a “small” thigh injury with Sweden against Romania.
Isak’s absence is a significant blow after the striker had finally found his form, scoring four goals in the opening five league games.
“Alex Isak and Cody ​Gakpo will not play the game, they are not ready, they both have injuries in the ​international break,” Iraola said.
Neither injury is believed to be long-term, with Gakpo’s availability ⁠depending on how he copes with the pain while the club monitors both players day by day. Their ​absence could open the door for 21-year-old Wales forward Lewis Koumas to lead the attack against City.
“Koumas has ​our trust. I don’t think it’s a big surprise, I always liked the player and he has already shown in important minutes that he is ready to go and we have also other players who can go in those ​positions,” Iraola said.
Iraola said a demanding stretch of games before the next international break in November would provide a ​significant test of Liverpool’s credentials.
“I think this run of games we have now (with league and Champions League campaigns resuming), ‌the demands ⁠are very high, they are also very condensed, so I think it will say a lot about us. I think after this run of games, we will really know where we are.”
City top the table as the only team with a 100% record after five games, while Liverpool are six points ​behind them in sixth, with ​two wins and three ⁠draws. The rivalry alone would make Sunday’s clash a blockbuster, but the spotlight on Anfield will be considerably more intense with City playing for the first time ​since an independent commission found them guilty of more than 100 breaches ​of the Premier ⁠League’s financial rules. A social media post promoting a “Bus greeting” has urged Liverpool supporters to gather near the stadium several hours before kickoff with flags, banners, pyrotechnics and flares ahead of the arrival of the City players’ ⁠bus.
(With inputs from Reuters)
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City
Tags: Alexander IsakCody Gakpopremier leaguePremier League 2026-27

RELATED News

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Matt Renshaw And Pat Cummins Keep Australia Afloat After South Africa Rocks Top-Order In Durban

WWE Smack Down Preview: WWE Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match; All MITB Participants To Make Appearance

Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026: Pakistan Pull Out Of Six-Team Hockey Event, Replacement Named

Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over – WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test

Shanghai Masters 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned As Hubert Hurkacz Knocks Serbian Tennis Legend Out In Second Round

LATEST NEWS

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City

One Party, One Slap, Gunshots At Midnight: What Happened Between Shatrughan Sinha And Sanjay Khan?

Husband Chokes Wife To Death By Pressing Her Neck Over Suspected Affair, Locks Her Inside Room-What Happened Next?

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates

From CCTV Attack To Bloodied Instagram Video: What Happened To Pretty Little Liars Star Keegan Allen?

Salman Khan Promised ‘A Se Z Tak Sab Yahan Milega’: Watch All 10 Shorts From His New YouTube Channel

Cordelia Cruises Crushes the Monsoon: Rs 585 Million Profit Blasts Past Last Year’s Loss

65-Year-Old, 13,000 Grafts Implanted in a Single Session: An Insight into a Remarkable Hair Transplant Procedure

Madurantakam By-Election Result & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the Tamil Nadu By-Poll? Check Full Results and Candidate-Wise Vote Count

Central India’s Biggest Industrial Expo: ‘Plast Pack 2026’ to Showcase the Technology of the Future

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City
Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City
Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City
Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City
Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Heavyweight Clash Against Manchester City

QUICK LINKS