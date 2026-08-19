Premier League 2026-27: Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea — Which Club Has Won The Most Consecutive EPL Titles?

Premier League 2026-27: With less than a week left for the 2026-27 season of the Premier League to commence, it’s certainly worth looking at a few records that might be breakable or unbreakable in the new edition. One of the records that has been standing for some time now is the most consecutive Premier League title wins. Which team holds the record. Find out here.

Premier League 2026-27: Which team holds the record for the most consecutive Premier League title wins?

Manchester United is arguably the most successful side in the Premier League history, winning 13 league titles since the competition’s commencement in the year 1992. However, they still don’t hold the record for the most consecutive title victories. It is Manchester City, which holds the record, winning four in the 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24 seasons. Also known as ‘The Citizens’, they have the second most number of English Premier League (EPL) titles, clinching eight of them.

Premier League 2026-27: Can Manchester City clinch the title this season under Enzo Maresca?

Meanwhile, the City will embark on a brand new era this season, with Enzo Maresca taking charge of the side, replacing the Pep Guardiola as the manager. Manchester City are positioned as the second favorites, trailing Arsenal, to secure the Premier League title. However, they may believe that the oddsmakers have underestimated their potential.

Having concluded last season seven points behind Arsenal, City is determined to rectify their standing after missing out on the top spot for two consecutive campaigns. Since their acquisition by Abu Dhabi in 2008, the club has clinched eight Premier League titles, and it would be a bold prediction to bet against them enhancing their record this season.

To date, City has made a significant acquisition, investing £116 million to secure England international midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. Additionally, they are pursuing Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez, although Chelsea is hesitant to part with a player integral to their squad.

Should City successfully negotiate a deal for Fernandez, it would be challenging to envision them failing to capture the title for a third consecutive season. City’s season commences with three relatively favorable fixtures against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Coventry City, providing an opportunity for a strong start.

Manchester City full squad 2026-27

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Geronimo Rulli, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders: Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, Nico O’Reilly, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rico Lewis, Vitor Reis

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders, Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez, Jack Grealish, Claudio Echeverri

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush, Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku, Savinho, Jeremy Monga.