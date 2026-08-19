Premier League 2026-27: Manchester United vs Manchester City — Who Has Won More EPL Titles? Full Trophy Record Compared

Premier League 2026/27: The ‘Manchester Derby’, as it became known, has been one of England’s biggest football rivalries for the past two decades. Though Manchester City have established themselves as the leading team in today’s football age, United still holds the bragging rights as the club with the most Premier League titles. Apart from the fact that the two teams have both been in the Premier League since its inception, fans still ask the question: which side from Manchester has secured more league titles?

Who Has Won Most Premier League Titles?

Club Premier League Titles Manchester United 13 Manchester City 8 Chelsea 5 Arsenal 4* Liverpool 2

Arsenal are the defending champions heading into the Premier League 2026/27. The Gunners won the title in the previous season after 22 years. Mikel Arteta’s side needs another title win to match Chelsea’s tally of five titles.

Manchester United Hold the Premier League Record

Manchester United have been awarded the Premier League title 13 times, which is the most by any team from the day the league was established in 1992. The team coached by Sir Alex Ferguson had an awesome run from the get-go when the league was still new. Sir Alex’s men got the first league title in 1992/93, after which they added 12 titles to their list of trophies.

Manchester United won the Premier League in the following seasons:

1992/93

1993/94

1995/96

1996/97

1998/99

1999/00

2000/01

2002/03

2006/07

2007/08

2008/09

2010/11

2012/13

The Red Devils last won the Premier League during the 2012/13 campaign in Ferguson’s final season in charge.

Manchester City’s Rise to the Top

Manchester City’s change really started when the club was taken over in 2008, which brought about major transformations in the way football is being perceived and played on a global scale. After that, City have regularly won the Premier League, so they stand as England’s strongest team. They have already lifted the English top league title 10 times in total. Their first success in the Premier League, in the 2011/2012 season, came about in a thrilling manner – through an incredible stoppage-time goal by Sergio Aguero against QPR.

Manchester City won the Premier League in the following seasons:

2011/12

2013/14

2017/18

2018/19

2020/21

2021/22

2022/23

2023/24

Under Pep Guardiola, City achieved an unprecedented four consecutive Premier League titles between 2020/21 and 2023/24, a competition record.

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