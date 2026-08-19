Premier League 2026-27 Opening Weekend: Check Full Fixture List, Dates, Match Timing, How to Watch on TV, Laptop, Live Streaming Details and More

Premier League 2026-27 Opening Weekend LIVE Streaming: After a three-month break, the Premier League returns with defending champions Arsenal beginning their title defence against newly promoted Coventry City. The opening weekend will feature 10 fixtures from Friday, August 21 to Monday, August 24, with several big clubs in action. Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will all begin their campaigns during the first matchweek. Here is the complete opening weekend fixture list, dates, kick-off timings in IST, TV and live streaming details in India and more.

Premier League 2026-27 Opening Weekend Match Details

Matchweek: Premier League 2026-27, Matchweek 1

Premier League 2026-27, Matchweek 1 Opening Match: Arsenal vs Coventry City

Arsenal vs Coventry City Opening Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Final Match of Opening Weekend: Fulham vs Chelsea

Fulham vs Chelsea Final Date: Monday, August 24, 2026

Premier League 2026-27 Opening Weekend Full Fixture List and Timings in IST

Friday, August 21: Arsenal vs Coventry City — 12:30 AM IST, Saturday, August 22

Arsenal vs Coventry City — 12:30 AM IST, Saturday, August 22 Saturday, August 22: Hull City vs Manchester United — 5:00 PM IST

Hull City vs Manchester United — 5:00 PM IST Saturday, August 22: Everton vs Crystal Palace — 7:30 PM IST

Everton vs Crystal Palace — 7:30 PM IST Saturday, August 22: Ipswich Town vs Sunderland — 7:30 PM IST

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland — 7:30 PM IST Saturday, August 22: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United — 7:30 PM IST

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United — 7:30 PM IST Saturday, August 22: Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur — 10:00 PM IST

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur — 10:00 PM IST Sunday, August 23: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa — 6:30 PM IST

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa — 6:30 PM IST Sunday, August 23: Manchester City vs Bournemouth — 6:30 PM IST

Manchester City vs Bournemouth — 6:30 PM IST Sunday, August 23: Newcastle United vs Liverpool — 9:00 PM IST

Newcastle United vs Liverpool — 9:00 PM IST Tuesday, August 25: Fulham vs Chelsea — 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Opening Weekend Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the Premier League 2026-27 matches on the Star Sports Network. The Premier League’s current broadcast-rights agreement lists JioStar as the rights holder for South Asia for the 2025-26 to 2027-28 seasons.

How to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Opening Weekend Live Streaming in India?

Indian viewers can stream Premier League matches live on JioHotstar. The current rights cycle covers the 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons, with JioStar holding the South Asia rights.

Premier League 2026-27 Opening Weekend TV Channels in UK

In the UK, the opening weekend fixtures will be split between Sky Sports and TNT Sports. Arsenal vs Coventry City, Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United vs Liverpool and Fulham vs Chelsea are among the matches selected for Sky Sports, while Hull City vs Manchester United will be shown on TNT Sports. The Saturday 3:00 PM BST fixtures are subject to the traditional blackout and will not be televised in the UK.

Premier League 2026-27 Opening Weekend Key Matches

Defending champions Arsenal will begin their title defence against newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium. Manchester United travel to another promoted side, Hull City, while Manchester City host Bournemouth. Liverpool face a difficult trip to Newcastle United, and Chelsea will begin their campaign away against Fulham. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, visit Brentford.

Which Teams Are Newly Promoted to Premier League 2026-27?

Hull City, Coventry City and Ipswich Town are the three newly promoted teams in the 2026-27 Premier League season. All three will feature during the opening weekend, with Coventry travelling to Arsenal, Hull hosting Manchester United and Ipswich facing Sunderland.