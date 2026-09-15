Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings

Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: The Premier League 2026/27 table is starting to take shape after Matchday 4. Arsenal and Manchester City are the two teams that dominate the early stages of the league. Both clubs have not only continued their flawless streak but also have been victorious in all four of their league encounters. In first place in the league table, with the help of their 2-0 triumph over Sunderland, Arsenal sit in front thanks to their stronger goal difference. Manchester City, meanwhile, recorded a 1-0 win in the Derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Points Goal Difference 1 Arsenal 4 4 0 0 12 7 2 Man City 4 4 0 0 12 6 3 Leeds 4 2 2 0 8 4 4 Hull 4 2 2 0 8 3 5 Brighton 4 2 1 1 7 8 6 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 7 1 7 Brentford 4 1 3 0 6 3 8 Liverpool 4 1 3 0 6 2 9 Everton 4 1 3 0 6 2 10 Ipswich Town 4 2 0 2 6 -3 11 Nottm Forest 4 1 2 1 5 0 12 Newcastle 4 1 2 1 5 -1 13 Man Utd 4 1 1 2 4 0 14 Sunderland 4 1 1 2 4 -2 15 Bournemouth 4 0 3 1 3 -1 16 Palace 4 1 0 3 3 -5 17 Spurs 4 0 2 2 2 -5 18 Fulham 4 0 1 3 1 -3 19 Aston Villa 4 0 1 3 1 -6 20 Coventry 4 0 0 4 0 -10

Arsenal and Manchester City Win All Four Games

The battle between Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table continues as both teams remained unbeaten with their 100% perfect record at the outset of the 2026/27 Premier League season. In Matchday 4, Arsenal played at home against Sunderland and scored two goals, winning the match by 2-0 and collecting 12 points. The other game in the Northwich derby saw the reigning champions Manchester City get the better of their historic foe, Manchester United, by 1-0. Now both teams stand as unbeaten leaders, with all four league games in their history being victories.

Hull City and Leeds United Remain Undefeated

With a convincing 4-1 win over Newcastle United, Leeds United moved up to third place in the standings and have now amassed eight points. Hull City are among the teams still unbeaten after they managed to keep Chelsea to a 2-2 draw. The promoted club have earned eight points from their first four matches, which also include a win over Manchester United and a draw versus Chelsea.

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