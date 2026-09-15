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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings

Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings

Premier League 2026-27 points table after Matchday 4 sees Arsenal and Manchester City maintain their perfect starts with 12 points each, while Leeds United and Hull City climb into the top four on eight points. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham remain further down the standings after another eventful round of fixtures.

Arsenal and Manchester City have won each of their four games in the Premier League 2026-27. Image Credit: X
Arsenal and Manchester City have won each of their four games in the Premier League 2026-27. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 20:03 IST

Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: The Premier League 2026/27 table is starting to take shape after Matchday 4. Arsenal and Manchester City are the two teams that dominate the early stages of the league. Both clubs have not only continued their flawless streak but also have been victorious in all four of their league encounters. In first place in the league table, with the help of their 2-0 triumph over Sunderland, Arsenal sit in front thanks to their stronger goal difference. Manchester City, meanwhile, recorded a 1-0 win in the Derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Points Goal Difference
1 Arsenal 4 4 0 0 12 7
2 Man City 4 4 0 0 12 6
3 Leeds 4 2 2 0 8 4
4 Hull 4 2 2 0 8 3
5 Brighton 4 2 1 1 7 8
6 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 7 1
7 Brentford 4 1 3 0 6 3
8 Liverpool 4 1 3 0 6 2
9 Everton 4 1 3 0 6 2
10 Ipswich Town 4 2 0 2 6 -3
11 Nottm Forest 4 1 2 1 5 0
12 Newcastle 4 1 2 1 5 -1
13 Man Utd 4 1 1 2 4 0
14 Sunderland 4 1 1 2 4 -2
15 Bournemouth 4 0 3 1 3 -1
16 Palace 4 1 0 3 3 -5
17 Spurs 4 0 2 2 2 -5
18 Fulham 4 0 1 3 1 -3
19 Aston Villa 4 0 1 3 1 -6
20 Coventry 4 0 0 4 0 -10

Arsenal and Manchester City Win All Four Games

The battle between Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table continues as both teams remained unbeaten with their 100% perfect record at the outset of the 2026/27 Premier League season. In Matchday 4, Arsenal played at home against Sunderland and scored two goals, winning the match by 2-0 and collecting 12 points. The other game in the Northwich derby saw the reigning champions Manchester City get the better of their historic foe, Manchester United, by 1-0. Now both teams stand as unbeaten leaders, with all four league games in their history being victories.

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Hull City and Leeds United Remain Undefeated

With a convincing 4-1 win over Newcastle United, Leeds United moved up to third place in the standings and have now amassed eight points. Hull City are among the teams still unbeaten after they managed to keep Chelsea to a 2-2 draw. The promoted club have earned eight points from their first four matches, which also include a win over Manchester United and a draw versus Chelsea.

Also Read: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Alexander Isak Continue Scoring Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

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Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings
Tags: ArsenalHull CityLeeds UnitedManchester Citypremier league

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Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings
Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings
Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings
Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings
Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings

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