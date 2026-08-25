Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal Start Title Defence in 2nd, Tottenham Crash Into Relegation Zone After Matchday 1

Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: The new season of the Premier League 2026-27 has started with a number of amazing outcomes, and the league table itself after just the first round is quite an exciting story already. Last year’s winners Arsenal started their campaign for the second successive title in the most convincing way by trouncing the newly promoted Coventry City quite comfortably; then again, Brighton & Hove Albion, through their powerful victory, grabbed the number one spot on goal difference. Besides that, Hull City and Ipswich Town, celebrating their promotion to the Premier League, showed their level with fantastic wins. At the other end of the standings, Tottenham Hotspur faced yet another bad opening; after being hammered by Brentford, they dropped into the relegation zone.

Premier League 2026-27 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1 Brighton 1 1 0 0 4 3 2 Brentford 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 3 3 4 Hull 1 1 0 0 2 3 4 Everton 1 1 0 0 2 3 6 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 1 3 7 Ipswich Town 1 1 0 0 1 3 7 Man City 1 1 0 0 1 3 9 Leeds 1 1 0 0 1 3 10 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 0 1 10 Newcastle 1 0 1 0 0 1 12 Fulham 1 0 0 1 -1 0 13 Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 -1 0 13 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 -1 0 15 Nottm Forest 1 0 0 1 -1 0 16 Palace 1 0 0 1 -2 0 16 Man United 1 0 0 1 -2 0 18 Spurs 1 0 0 1 -3 0 18 Coventry 1 0 0 1 -3 0 20 Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Right after the first fixtures, Brighton topped the table because of a better goal difference. Arsenal are second, tied on points with Brentford, while Everton, Hull City, Chelsea, Ipswich Town, Manchester City and Leeds United also kicked off their campaigns with wins. Liverpool and Newcastle, who fought a very exciting match, shared a point each and are both positioned in the middle of the table after Matchday 1.

Premier League 2026/27: Defending Champions Arsenal Start With Big Win

In the Premier League table after Matchday 1, Arsenal is in second position. They started their title defence with a very good performance, resulting in a 3-0 victory against Coventry City, where Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard each scored.

Premier League 2026/27: Tottenham Find Themselves in Relegation Zone

After the first round of matches, Tottenham Hotspur are in 18th spot and are among the teams facing relegation. Spurs were totally outplayed by Brentford and lost 3-0. Despite quite a costly summer rebuild, Spurs were not able to create any significant attacking chances. The defeat has put Roberto De Zerbi’s team in the bottom three due to goal difference, so there is more pressure on them before their next game in the league.

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