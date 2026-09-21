LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings

Manchester City remain top of the Premier League 2026/27 points table after Matchday 5, winning all five matches and collecting 15 points. Arsenal dropped to second after losing to Brighton, while Tottenham Hotspur sit bottom with only two points and no wins.

Lucas Bergvall and Erling Haaland in frame. Image Credit: X
Lucas Bergvall and Erling Haaland in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 22:12 IST

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Defending champions Manchester City showed they intend to defend their title with a commanding position on top of the Premier League 2026/27 standings following Matchday 5, while Tottenham Hotspur never made it off the ground at the beginning of their latest season. City continued their flawless win streak with a 5-3 win against Sunderland, increasing their points to 15 from five encounters. Sealing their third win of the season, City entered the international break with an advantage of three points at the summit after Arsenal suffered a 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points
1 Man City 5 5 0 0 8 15
2 Arsenal 5 4 0 1 4 12
3 Brighton 5 3 1 1 11 10
4 Brentford 5 2 3 0 6 9
5 Leeds 5 2 3 0 4 9
6 Liverpool 5 2 3 0 3 9
7 Everton 5 2 3 0 3 9
8 Hull 5 2 2 1 2 8
9 Newcastle 5 2 2 1 0 8
10 Chelsea 5 2 1 2 -2 7
11 Ipswich Town 5 2 0 3 -4 6
12 Man Utd 5 1 2 2 0 5
13 Nottm Forest 5 1 2 2 -1 5
14 Sunderland 5 1 1 3 -4 4
15 Palace 5 1 1 3 -5 4
16 Aston Villa 5 1 1 3 -5 4
17 Bournemouth 5 0 3 2 -2 3
18 Coventry 5 1 0 4 -9 3
19 Fulham 5 0 2 3 -3 2
20 Spurs 5 0 2 3 -6 2

Manchester City Win All Five Matches

Manchester City are the only club in the Premier League to have victories in their first five league encounters in the season 2023/24. Their most recent triumph was at the Etihad Stadium, where they beat Sunderland 5-3 thanks to Semenyo, Cherki Fernandez and Haaland. With that result, Man City prolonged the flawless record and stayed on top with 15pts.

You Might Be Interested In

Tottenham Hotspur Rooted to the Bottom

After 5 games, Tottenham Hotspur are bottom of the Premier League table. Tottenham opened their account with a 3-2 defeat at home to Aston Villa, putting Spurs without a league win so far. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have only 2 points and a minus goal difference, and is the worst beginning in the Premier League after five games.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Calls Working Under Zinedine Zidane ‘Like a Movie’: France Captain Recalls Real Madrid Connection From Age 13

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings
Tags: ArsenalManchester Citypremier leagueTottenham Spur

RELATED News

Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford Ruled Out of England Nations League 2026 Squad: James Garner, Morgan Gibbs-White Called up

Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit

South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A

India vs Japan T20I Set to be Called Off? Here’s Why The Historic Clash is Likely to Get Cancelled

Asian Games 2026 Table Tennis Results: India Sweep Pakistan 3-0; Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan, Payas Jain Shine; Women Reach Quarterfinals

LATEST NEWS

91-Year-Old Woman Dies After Monkey Attack in Karnataka, What Does CCTV Show?

Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?

Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

PanIIT Alumni India Celebrates 20 Years of Collaboration Across Academia, Industry and Government

Saurav Gurjar Arrested: What Happened To The Mahabharat Actor? Case Explained

IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe

Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited to Launch IPO on NSE Emerge; Offer Opens September 25, 2026

When Rabbits Stop Eating: Looking Beyond the Teeth – The Emerging Role of Cone Beam CT in Rabbit Dental Disease

Khavda Transmission Corridor. Powering India’s Green Transition

Kajal Kumari MMS Video Resurfaces On Social Media, Sparks Online Buzz

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings
Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings
Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings
Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings
Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings

QUICK LINKS