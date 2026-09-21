Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Defending champions Manchester City showed they intend to defend their title with a commanding position on top of the Premier League 2026/27 standings following Matchday 5, while Tottenham Hotspur never made it off the ground at the beginning of their latest season. City continued their flawless win streak with a 5-3 win against Sunderland, increasing their points to 15 from five encounters. Sealing their third win of the season, City entered the international break with an advantage of three points at the summit after Arsenal suffered a 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1 Man City 5 5 0 0 8 15 2 Arsenal 5 4 0 1 4 12 3 Brighton 5 3 1 1 11 10 4 Brentford 5 2 3 0 6 9 5 Leeds 5 2 3 0 4 9 6 Liverpool 5 2 3 0 3 9 7 Everton 5 2 3 0 3 9 8 Hull 5 2 2 1 2 8 9 Newcastle 5 2 2 1 0 8 10 Chelsea 5 2 1 2 -2 7 11 Ipswich Town 5 2 0 3 -4 6 12 Man Utd 5 1 2 2 0 5 13 Nottm Forest 5 1 2 2 -1 5 14 Sunderland 5 1 1 3 -4 4 15 Palace 5 1 1 3 -5 4 16 Aston Villa 5 1 1 3 -5 4 17 Bournemouth 5 0 3 2 -2 3 18 Coventry 5 1 0 4 -9 3 19 Fulham 5 0 2 3 -3 2 20 Spurs 5 0 2 3 -6 2

Manchester City Win All Five Matches

Manchester City are the only club in the Premier League to have victories in their first five league encounters in the season 2023/24. Their most recent triumph was at the Etihad Stadium, where they beat Sunderland 5-3 thanks to Semenyo, Cherki Fernandez and Haaland. With that result, Man City prolonged the flawless record and stayed on top with 15pts.

Tottenham Hotspur Rooted to the Bottom

After 5 games, Tottenham Hotspur are bottom of the Premier League table. Tottenham opened their account with a 3-2 defeat at home to Aston Villa, putting Spurs without a league win so far. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have only 2 points and a minus goal difference, and is the worst beginning in the Premier League after five games.

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