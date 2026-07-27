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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2026-27: Who Am I? Guess Which PL Club This Star Player Plays For

Premier League 2026-27: Who Am I? Guess Which PL Club This Star Player Plays For

The Premier League 2026-27 season is fast approaching, and it's time to put your football knowledge to the test. Can you identify this mystery player from five carefully selected clues? From his FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign to his club career, incredible pace, versatility, and major European success, each hint will bring you closer to the answer. Read the clues carefully and see if you can guess the player before revealing the final answer.

Premier League 2026-27: Who Am I? Guess Which PL Club This Star Player Plays For
Premier League 2026-27: Who Am I? Guess Which PL Club This Star Player Plays For

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 18:00 IST

Premier League 2026-27: Who Am I? The Premier League 2026-27 season is fast approaching, and it’s time to put your football knowledge to the test. Can you identify this mystery player from five carefully selected clues? From his FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign to his club career, incredible pace, versatility, and major European success, each hint will bring you closer to the answer. Read the clues carefully and see if you can guess the player before revealing the final answer.

Hint 1: My FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended in the Round of 32

My international journey at the FIFA World Cup 2026 came to a disappointing end in the Round of 32. I entered the tournament with hopes of challenging for the title, but our campaign ended after a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to Morocco.

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Hint 2: My club journey has taken me from FC Volendam to VfL Wolfsburg, and now I wear the No. 37 shirt

I began my professional career with FC Volendam before earning a move to Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg in 2021. My performances in Germany caught the attention of of a Premier League club, who signed me ahead of the 2023-24 season. I now proudly wear the No. 37 jersey.

Hint 3: I’m regarded as one of the fastest footballers in the world

Speed is one of my biggest strengths. I have been clocked as one of the fastest footballers in the world and even recorded the fastest sprint speed in a major European league. My pace allows me to recover quickly in defence and makes life difficult for even the quickest forwards.

Hint 4: I primarily play as a centre-back but can also feature at left-back

Although centre-back is my preferred position, I am capable of playing at left-back whenever my team needs me. My versatility, composure in possession and ability to defend large spaces have made me an important player for both club and country.

Hint 5: I won the UEFA Europa League during the 2024-25 season

One of the biggest moments of my career came during the 2024-25 campaign when I helped Tottenham Hotspur lift the UEFA Europa League trophy. The triumph ended the club’s long wait for major silverware and marked my first European title.

Answer: Micky van de Ven

If you guessed Micky van de Ven, you were absolutely right. The Dutch defender has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout centre-backs thanks to his blistering pace, defensive consistency and versatility. After progressing through FC Volendam and VfL Wolfsburg, van de Ven has become a key figure for Tottenham Hotspur, where he wears the No. 37 shirt. Despite the Netherlands’ early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League winner remains one of Europe’s brightest defensive talents heading into the Premier League 2026-27 season.

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Premier League 2026-27: Who Am I? Guess Which PL Club This Star Player Plays For
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Premier League 2026-27: Who Am I? Guess Which PL Club This Star Player Plays For
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